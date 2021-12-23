Sinclair Broadcast Group Supports Local Charities In TV Stations' Holiday Donation Drives

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced the company's television stations and Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs) collected truckloads of items for local charities through regional holiday drives, with Sinclair's television...

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced the company's television stations and Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs) collected truckloads of items for local charities through regional holiday drives, with Sinclair's television stations and RSNs hosting local holiday fundraising and supply donation initiatives in their markets.

Through the generosity of local viewers and employees, Sinclair stations and the RSNs collected 140,000 toys, tens of thousands of pounds of food and several truckloads of clothing, sleeping bags, blankets and monetary donations for local charities, providing thousands of families with groceries, gifts and warm clothing for the holidays.

Regional recipients across the country include local community food banks, Toys for Tots, The Salvation Army, Bikes for Kids, The Forgotten Child Fund, Neediest Kids, Habitat for Humanity, The United Way and Central Arizona Shelter Services, among others.

"Each year, we continue to be humbled by the generosity and outpouring of support from our viewers and employees, and we are honored our stations and RSNs are able to share the holiday spirit by giving back to the communities they serve," said Rob Weisbord, President of Broadcast and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer.

