Sinclair Broadcast Group's Ring Of Honor Reaches 500th Episode With Special Fan-Picked Programming

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) - Get Report ('the Company') today announced that Ring of Honor (ROH), the Company's professional wrestling promotion, will be airing special programming alongside its 500th episode this Thursday, April 15 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Viewers can watch the special on Sinclair stations and Bally Sports regional networks, as well as on the free "Best On The Planet" channel, Ring of Honor's 24/7 streaming platform, available on STIRR.

To kick off the 500th episode, Ring of Honor will air ten of the greatest matches from the show's history, airing between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The match lineup includes the very first Ring of Honor TV main event with World's Greatest Tag Team vs. Kings of Wrestling; Ring of Honor World Champion Jay Briscoe vs. Matt Hardy; Steel Cage Warfare: Ring of Honor vs. S.C.U.M.; The Young Bucks vs. reDRagon vs. The Kingdom in a Street Fight; as well as matches featuring AJ Styles, Samoa Joe and Cody.

Starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, Episode 500 will premiere and feature two new marquee matches: Ring of Honor Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham will fight against fellow Foundation member, "The Franchise" Jay Lethal, followed by a match between brothers Jay and Mark Briscoe. Picked by Ring of Honor viewers themselves via social media (through the #ChooseYourHonor Facebook group), these are the two dream matches fans have been waiting for.

"It's an incredible, rare honor for a program to reach 500 episodes, and this truly demonstrates the years of dedication and talent we have put into the show," said Ring of Honor COO, Joe Koff. "It's been amazing how Sinclair transformed Ring of Honor into what it is today, and we cannot wait for viewers to tune in this Thursday to watch their favorite match classics, as well as new ones they've long been wanting to see."

In addition to the scheduled airings, on April 15, Ring of Honor will host an Episode 500 watch party at 8 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Zoom exclusively for HonorClub members, and a pre-show on the Ring of Honor YouTube channel at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Fans can also catch the Episode 500 special aired again in its entirety at 10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time this Saturday, April 17.

Premiering on September 24, 2011, Ring of Honor has long been a leading professional wrestling show for sports fans across America. Viewers can watch Ring of Honor matches live on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays on all Sinclair and Bally Sports channels as well as on the Ring of Honor "Best On The Planet" channel.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 186 television stations in 87 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information, which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

