Sinclair Broadcast Group's Acclaimed "The National Desk" Expands To Evening Broadcast Following Successful Morning Launch

Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced today it will be expanding its well-received original news program, "The National Desk," bringing its in-depth, by-the-minute coverage into the evening news hours starting on September 27, 2021. From 10 p.m.-12 a.m. (EDT), and 7 p.m.-9 p.m (PDT), audiences across the country will be able to tune into 68 stations (including all MY and CW Network channels owned-or-operated by Sinclair), STIRR, Sinclair's free OTT streaming platform, as well as Sinclair's news websites, for a comprehensive look at the most impactful news stories of the day.

Since its inception in January 2021, "The National Desk" has been met with an enthusiastic reception, providing audiences with commentary-free news from both a local and national perspective. With reporters living in the communities they cover, the network provides an inside look at the real lives of the people and the issues that impact them each day. With this one-of-a-kind model, "The National Desk" is able to elevate the most important local events for a national audience, lifting individual voices and stories that often go unheard.

"Across the board, both in audience research and organically from viewers, we have received exceedingly positive feedback that frequently cites the remarkable, unique value of 'The National Desk'," said Chris Ripley, President and CEO of Sinclair. "Going beyond reporting the news, 'The National Desk' offers audiences firsthand coverage that is not always available online or on the national level, and we have found that people are eager for this content. Sinclair cannot wait for 'The National Desk' to transform evening news after the success we have seen with its morning launch."

Leading the launch of the "The National Desk's" evening coverage will be the current News Director of KUTV in Salt Lake City, Mike Garber. In June, Mike will assume the role of Director of Content, overseeing all verticals at "The National Desk," including morning, digital, and late news. With more than two decades of experience in media, Mike will guide "The National Desk's" evening content to be the expansive, instant news viewers have come to value since the program's launch. This summer, "The National Desk" will also be launching a new website and app, giving audiences immediate access to the latest commentary-free news mornings and nights.

The main anchor of "The National Desk's" evening news is still under consideration and will be announced in the coming months. "The National Desk" morning news is currently hosted by award-winning anchor Jan Jeffcoat, who from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (EDT), Monday through Friday, gives viewers noteworthy broadcasts with the most pressing news each day.

"Whether you are looking for the day's biggest headlines, or what's happening right next door, it is imperative communities small and large can access the news they need anytime, anywhere," said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News at Sinclair Broadcast Group. "We have seen 'The National Desk' do exactly that, and this is why our viewers value its content with such high regard. We look forward to 'The National Desk's' coverage highlighting even more groundbreaking news morning and night, every weekday."

The National Desk currently runs daily, from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. EDT. Check your local listings for stations carrying The National Desk.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 186 television stations in 87 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information, which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504006156/en/