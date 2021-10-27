Sinclair Broadcast Group Names Sharon Merrell VP/GM Of KBOI And KYUU In Boise, Idaho

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced Sharon Merrell has been named VP/GM of KBOI (CBS) and KYUU (CW), Sinclair's television stations in Boise, Idaho.

Merrell joins Sinclair from WCIA (CBS) in Champaign, IL where she was Vice President and General Manager. Previously, Merrell served as General Manager of KHQA (CBS), Sinclair's Quincy, IL television station. Under her leadership, KHQA received its first Edward R. Murrow award for journalistic excellence and the station further established its position in the marketplace.

"Sharon has a long history of successfully leading local stations, while actively participating in the communities she serves. We are happy she has returned to Sinclair to lead KBOI and KYUU in Boise," said Rob Weisbord, President of Broadcast and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer for Sinclair.

Said Merrell, "I am both thrilled and honored to be rejoining Sinclair Broadcast Group and leading the talented team in Boise. Serving the viewers, the communities, and the local businesses in the region will continue to be our top priority and an opportunity I will certainly enjoy. And discovering all that Treasure Valley and the surrounding areas have to offer will be an adventure!"

Merrell also held several executive leadership positions at WNTZ (FOX) in Alexandria, LA. She began her career as an Environmental Science Officer and a Preventative Medicine Officer, 1LT for the US Army, 3 rd Infantry Division.

Active in the community, Merrell is a board member of the United Way, a member of the National Association of Farm Broadcasters, Management and Sales Council and member of the American Legion. She holds a BS from Northwestern State University with leadership certifications from Dale Carnegie and The Center for Sales Strategy, IMPACT Sales Leadership System.

