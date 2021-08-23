Sinclair Broadcast Group Names Franco Gentile Vice President/General Manager Of KPTM And KXVO In Omaha, Nebraska

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced Franco Gentile has been named Vice President/General Manager of KPTM (FOX) in Omaha, Nebraska. Gentile will also oversee Sinclair's provision of services to KXVO (CW affiliate).

Gentile has held several leadership positions across Sinclair, most recently as Director of Sales at WSYX/ABC 6, FOX28 and WWHO/CW, in Columbus, Ohio, where he developed cross-product sales strategies and successfully led the stations' sales management teams. Prior to his role as Director of Sales, Gentile was the stations' Local Sales Manager, a position he held prior to becoming General Sales Manager in 2016.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, President of Broadcast and Chief Advertising Revenue Officer, said, "Franco has a proven track record of driving growth and leading teams in Baltimore and Columbus, Sinclair's first two markets in our portfolio. I am confident he will successfully guide KPTM and KXVO and enhance the stations' strong performance, and we are proud to promote him into this role".

Gentile commented, "I am excited for the opportunity to lead Sinclair's talented team in Omaha as Vice President/General Manager. Together, we will continue our commitment to serve the community, viewers, and local business owners throughout the area. My family and I look forward to becoming an integral part of the Omaha community."

Gentile joined Sinclair in 2004, working as a Local Account Executive at WBFF and WNUV in Baltimore before moving to Tampa in 2009 to launch the company's Long Form Sales Division as Corporate Sales Development Manager, a position he held for three years. Gentile holds an MBA from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Towson University.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005423/en/