Sinclair Broadcast Group Named A 2021 Top Workplaces Award Winner By The Baltimore Sun

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) - Get Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Class A Report today announced that it was named one of The Baltimore Sun's 2021 Top Workplaces. The eleventh annual awards recognize the most dynamic and supportive local companies, based solely on independent employee surveys.

Sinclair Broadcast Group was honored as a Top Workplaces award winner in the large employers category for companies with 400+ employees in the Baltimore region. Additionally, Sinclair Broadcast Group was recognized as a 2021 Top Workplace for Managers as a place where employees can learn, grow, and be supported and mentored by their managers at various levels throughout the company.

"We are thrilled that The Baltimore Sun has recognized Sinclair Broadcast Group as a top workplace in the entire Baltimore region, as well as honoring our team with a Top Workplaces for Managers award," said Chris Ripley, President and CEO of Sinclair Broadcast Group. "Sinclair is especially proud that the awards are based on surveys from our team of employees whose dedication and hard work have made Sinclair Broadcast Group a Fortune 500 company nationally, as well as a leading employer in the Baltimore metropolitan area and beyond."

The Baltimore Sun's annual Top Workplaces awards celebrates local companies every December by recognizing top employers across the region that offer purpose, flexibility, collaboration, respect, challenge and rewards to its workforce. The award winners are based on information compiled by an independent third-party company, Energage, which conducts workplace surveys for dozens of companies around the country. The employee surveys focus on company workplace culture, coaching, leadership, engagement and performance.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsOn and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

