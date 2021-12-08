Sinclair Broadcast Group Demos NEXTGEN Broadcast In Washington, DC

The future of over-the-air broadcasting is now available in the Nation's Capital region. The Sinclair Broadcast Group Class A digital station, WIAV - Channel 30 - has deployed the new NEXTGEN Broadcast transmission standard that revolutionizes viewer experiences and enables multiple new business opportunities for content delivery.

Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet, digital applications, and other web services, NEXTGEN TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development. In addition to providing a new, improved way for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerting, NEXTGEN TV allows viewers to be immersed in stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast that will make them feel like they're really there. NEXTGEN TV adds a whole new dimension to video viewing, with vibrant pictures and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement, to bring voices to the foreground. Viewers will feel the power of movie theater-quality sound that enables them to hear every voice clearly and offers consistent volume across channels. NEXTGEN TV is also enhanced with Internet content to get the most out of live sports, live news, live events and more, in real time.

The capabilities demonstrated today set the stage for NEXTGEN TV deployment of the major full powered television Network affiliates in Washington later this month.

NEXTGEN TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade ever. To illustrate the benefits of this new standard, WIAV is demonstrating several of the new capabilities. Among those highlighted are:

Breathtaking pictures and sound

e/Distance learning

Hybrid TV, connecting broadcast and broadband content

Audio applications

Mobile reception

To view the exciting demonstration of these features, see the following link: https://vimeo.com/654193130

NEXTGEN TV is designed to be upgradable, so a viewer's television advances with the latest technology. Television sets capable of receiving NEXTGEN TV service are available today from multiple vendors including Sony, Samsung and LG with more receive devices, including mobile phones, on the horizon. Features available on NEXTGEN TV may vary by device and by broadcaster as commercial service becomes available in local markets. Other near future datacasting applications include provisioning for the Internet of Things, enhanced GPS services and autonomous driving vehicle support.

Mark Aitken, Senior Vice President of Advanced Technology for Sinclair Broadcast Group, said, "The promise of advanced content distribution is now here for all to see. The features we are demonstrating will soon be standard across the nation with many more use cases to come. As our government regulators can now witness first-hand, NEXTGEN broadcasting is most definitely worth their efforts in authorizing this revolutionary technology."

About Sinclair Broadcast GroupSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsOn and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

