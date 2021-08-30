Sinclair Broadcast Group Celebrates 25,000th Drone Flight

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced the company's Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) drone program recently completed its 25,000 th logged flight. Sinclair's program, which launched in 2016, operates across 45 of its newsrooms nationwide, with 119 FAA Part 107 certified pilots and 195 trained visual observers across its stations.

The 25,000 th flight took place on August 23 rd in Dayton Ohio, as WRGT pilot Lee Furry and visual observer Ryan Segda recorded weather images of the Dayton area, which then aired in the station's 6pm newscast.

"As newsgathering evolves, Sinclair continues to be at the forefront of the integration of technology within our newsrooms. Using live drone footage, we are able to visually enhance breaking news, general news, weather and community coverage, allowing our newsrooms to tell a more dynamic story," said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News for Sinclair.

In July, WBMA, Sinclair's ABC station in Birmingham Alabama used drones to cover the funeral of Congressman John Lewis as he made his final journey across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. Another example of unique drone footage usage came from KOMO in Seattle, as the station aired a documentary, "Seattle is Dying," which was heavily influenced by drone video. This program has been viewed over 10 million times on multiple platforms and won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

All Sinclair drone pilots are trained at Virginia Tech, part of the Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership, an FAA-designated UAS test site, ensuring all drones are flown responsibly with pilots taking proper safety protocols.

"Operating in National airspace and working closely with the FAA, we take our drone program and pilot training very seriously and pride ourselves on our safety record of zero injuries. We promote a positive safety culture which includes written procedures and checklists for all flight operations, with safety always the top-priority," said Jeff Rose, UAS Chief Pilot, Sinclair Broadcast Group.

"We commend Sinclair Broadcast Group on this exemplary UAS flight and safety achievement," said Mickey H. Osterreicher, General Counsel, National Press Photographers Association (NPPA). "As journalists we strive to be good stakeholders in the use of UAS for newsgathering and reporting. By reaching this milestone you have greatly contributed to public awareness of the benefits and safe use of drones in the national airspace," he added.

Across the group, Sinclair deploys a variety of drone cameras, including DJI's Inspire 2, Mavic Pro, Mavic 2 and Mavic mini.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

