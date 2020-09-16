Sinch Wins Real-Time Charging Customer On Red Compartida In Mexico

Stockholm, Sweden - Sinch AB (publ) - XSTO: SINCH

Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and software for mobile operators, has been selected by Valor Agregado Digital, S.A. de C.V. (VADSA) to provide key real-time charging capabilities for one of the most ambitious MVNO projects in Mexico.

With the VADSA partnership, Sinch's platform will be integrated into Mexico's innovative Red Compartida shared 4G-LTE network. The Red Compartida initiative has been lauded internationally as a shining example of sparking competition in the telecommunication marketplace for the benefit of subscribers. Sinch's first deployment on the network will serve customers on Exis Telecom, VADSA's fully digital MVNO.

In a market where voice services make up a significant share of the ARPU, VADSA will use key components of Sinch's charging platform to facilitate charging for international voice roaming. The components are fully virtualized and are configured as 4G ready. In the future 5G and CHF (Charging Function) capabilities can be implemented to open up the possibility for VADSA to evolve and address new market opportunities.

Part of Sinch's complete Policy and Charging Control (PCC) portfolio which also includes an Online Charging System, and PCRF, Sinch's charging component for voice services will control inputs for real-time charging of roaming voice traffic and coordinate the pre, post, and in-call audio announcements to subscribers when traveling outside Mexico. The charging components also play an important role in securing revenue assurance for the MVNO and will contribute to enhanced customer satisfaction for voice services when roaming.

"VADSA aims to serve a modern subscriber that expects a fully real-time customer experience without being overcharged for it," says Natalia Saenz, President of VADSA. "Presenting up-to-date and relevant information to subscribers at the right time is an important part of our customer experience objectives, and Sinch's charging component for our roaming voice services will help us achieve that."

Rolando Jiménez, Head of Operator Sales in Americas, says: "We are proud to see innovative telcos like VADSA taking advantage of our Policy and Charging Control portfolio. Sinch Charging technology now serves more than two million MVNO/Operator 2nd brand customers in Latin America. With its pioneering Red Compartida network, Mexico provides a new market opportunity for Sinch to help virtual operators provide additional choices to consumers seeking more tailored mobile services."

Exis Telecom is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2020.

About Sinch

Sinch develops digital tools that enable personal interaction between enterprises and individuals. Powered by the Sinch cloud communications platform, enterprises can reach every mobile phone on the planet - within a second or two - via messaging, voice calls and video. Several of the biggest enterprises in the world are using Sinch's advanced technology platform to communicate with their customers and Sinch is an established software supplier to mobile operators worldwide. Sinch has delivered profitable growth since it was founded in 2008. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has a presence in more than 30 other countries. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, XSTO: SINCH.

About VADSA

Valor Agregado Digital (VADSA) is a telecommunications company headquartered in Mexico City, focused on delivering high-quality services and full value-added solutions. With the belief that connectivity is a right, and that access to it has the possibility of bettering the lives and opportunities of all Mexicans, the company entered the market to deliver the right mix of fixed and mobile services. Since its inception in 2017, VADSA has partnered with best-in-class companies around the world to deliver a unique digital offering to its clients.

This information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CET on September 16, 2020.