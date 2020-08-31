Simulations Plus To Present At The LD 500 Virtual Conference

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), the premier provider of simulation and modeling software and consulting services for pharmaceutical discovery and development, today announced that chief executive officer Shawn O'Connor will be presenting at the LD...

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), the premier provider of simulation and modeling software and consulting services for pharmaceutical discovery and development, today announced that chief executive officer Shawn O'Connor will be presenting at the LD 500 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 1:40 p.m. ET / 10:40 a.m. PT.

The presentation will be webcast live, and you may register for the Company's presentation here. The slide presentation will be available in the Resource Center of the Simulations Plus website following the presentation. For more information about the conference, please contact Hayden IR at slp@haydenir.com.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of drug discovery/development software and a leading provider of both preclinical and clinical pharmacometric consulting services for regulatory submissions and quantitative systems pharmacology models for drug-induced liver injury, drug-induced kidney injury, and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Our software is used to conduct drug research by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. Our innovations in integrating new and existing science in medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, pharmaceutical science, biology, and physiology into our software have made us the leading provider for physiologically based pharmacokinetic modeling and simulation. Visit us online www.simulations-plus.com.

