Simulations Plus Awards Infrastructure Improvement Grant To Makerere University Department Of Pharmacology And Therapeutics

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling and simulation services, today announced that its Cognigen division has awarded a grant to the Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics at Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda, the country's largest and oldest institution of higher learning, to fund upgraded internet capabilities, ensuring access to Cognigen's KIWI TM platform. Access to this web-based knowledge-sharing platform will accelerate the University's pharmaceutical research efforts and quantitative approaches, including modeling and simulation.

With this award, researchers and students at the Makerere University Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics have improved internet access, allowing them to become a local KIWI user group and further collaborate with Cognigen to support future research and mentorship opportunities. As KIWI users, researchers, faculty, and students at the University will gain access to a state-of-the-art platform to dynamically build, compare, refine, and evaluate pharmacometric models. The Cognigen team will provide training and oversight to ensure KIWI is optimally leveraged to support the University's initiatives.

Dr. Joel Owen, vice president of Pharmacometric Services, Cognigen Corporation, and Dr. Jackson Mukonzo, Senior Lecturer and Chair of the Department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Makerere University College of Health Science, will serve as project leads and will oversee the award and use of KIWI. "Through the Cognigen grant, internet connectivity at our department is tremendously improved, and now researchers and students can use the KIWI application. I think we are on our way to great exploits in the field of pharmacometrics and its applications," said Dr. Mukonzo. Dr. Owen added, "Cognigen's grant to Makerere University has already enhanced our ability to communicate and foster collaborative research and teaching opportunities with Dr. Mukonzo and his students. I am grateful that Cognigen continues to support initiatives to improve global health and opportunities for service and contributions worldwide."

KIWI is a cloud-based web application developed to efficiently organize, process, maintain, and communicate the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists throughout a drug development program or research initiative. KIWI provides the functionality to meet the scientist's need for extensive documentation of the analysis pathway and collateral results, management's need for summaries of modeling and simulation highlights, and regulatory agencies' needs for transparency and reproducibility. "We are continuously working to improve our ability to collaborate with our clients and with researchers engaged in model-informed drug development. With this grant, we hope to promote the widespread use of quantitative modeling and simulation-based approaches to optimize treatment options and improve patients' lives," said Jill Fiedler-Kelly, president of the Cognigen Corporation division of Simulations Plus.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus, Inc., is a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. With our subsidiaries, Cognigen, DILIsym Services, and Lixoft, we offer solutions which bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, consumer goods companies and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com.

The Cognigen division of Simulations Plus is a leading provider of population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling and simulation services and has developed the KIWI platform to provide pharmacometricians with the most efficient analysis environment possible while adhering to the regulatory agencies' needs for transparency and reproducibility. The expert scientific consulting staff at Cognigen helps clients understand the determinants of safety and efficacy of new medicines to increase drug development decision-making confidence, improve chances of success for innovative therapies and enhance the value and efficacy of new medicines for patients and providers. More information is available on the company's web page.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 - With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like "believe," "expect" and "anticipate" mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

