Simulated Youth Releases New Track "Kill The Messenger"

PHOENIX, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing his rapid emergence as an innovative dance and electronic music artist, Simulated Youth shares a new single entitled Kill the Messenger. This energetic dance song has the word "kill" 93 times in it. Counter to the lyrics, the instrumental is quite lively. The overall upbeat tone provides a uniquely balanced dance track that should appeal to fans of the hyper-pop, dance-pop, and electro-pop genres.

Interested listeners will find streaming options for Kill the Messenger on all the major platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, etc.) here: http://www.simulatedyouth.com/kill-the-messenger

"My goal with Kill the Messenger was to make an over-the-top dance track, hence the fast instrumental and violent lyrics. At the same time, the song holds a strong feminist message and is essentially about a woman killing a man who tried to attack her, taking a literal approach to the meaning of the common expression to 'kill the messenger.' The song may sound intense based on the lyrics alone, however, I'd challenge anyone after listening to say this is not an extremely danceable and dare I say, fun song."

Simulated Youth is continuing to garner attention in the alternative dance music scene, with dark music publication powerhouse Post-Punk.com and Italian creative outlet SILOUD.com recently publishing interviews with him. Readers can learn more about Kill the Messenger among other facets of the artist's life, such as his approach to creating music and his efforts against the dog meat trade. Fans of independent and college radio will soon be able to tune into Kill the Messenger along with Simulated Youth's previous single NBT (feat. Camoragi), as he kicks off a North American radio campaign this week.

About Simulated Youth

Based in Phoenix, AZ, Simulated Youth creates retro and futuristic dance music with a dark twist. Accompanying thought-provoking song themes, listeners will hear aggressive breaks, ethereal choruses, and clever arrangements. Their goal is always to balance the emotion of the track between bright and dark parts, ultimately providing a fun and original sound that invokes deep thoughts as listeners dance away. Their unique sound is quickly catching attention. Less than four months after their first release ( Money in My Tummy on January 8th) they've grown rapidly to pass over 11,000 followers on social media.

Website: https://simulatedyouth.com/

