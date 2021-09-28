Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. Subsidiary, Nitro Holdings, LLC., Acquires 88 Acre Aquaculture Facility In North Carolina

NASHVILLE, TN, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTC-PINK:SMEV) subsidiary, Nitro Holdings, LLC, purchased 88 acres and optioned 26 acres from Aqua Plantations, LLC. The transaction includes buildings, customer base, innovative technology, and certain equipment necessary to culture and distribute hybrid striped bass. Nitro Holdings President Bryan Wilkinson states, "With the credibility, knowledge, equipment, techniques Aqua Plantations LLC brings to the table we have the tools to be a major player in the estimated yearly $58 million North Carolina Aquaculture Industry."

Aqua Plantation, LLC since 2006 has been culturing and distributing high-value finfish in collaboration with universities and industry leaders. The company has developed an innovative technique using state-of-the-art recirculating aquaculture, RAS, technology to purge and polish the bass for superior texture and taste.

Carolina Striped Bass™ is a trademark of Aqua Plantations, LLC. The Carolina Striped Bass is a delicate, mild fish with white flaky flesh that is low in calories and high in protein. The product, hybrid striped bass are a cross between two species, the striped bass (Morone saxatilis) and the white bass (Morone chrysops). The genus Morone belongs to the family Percichthyidae of the order Perciformes.

Hybrid striped bass are commonly marketed live, whole on ice, or filleted. Of the hybrid striped bass produced in the United States, approximately 81% is sold whole on ice, 19% is sold live, and 0% is sold as fillets. Market price has been relatively stable since 1990. Market price is based on the size class of the fish. Fish 0.75-1.0 pound are very small, 1.0-1.5 pounds are small, 1.5-2.0 pounds are medium, 2.0-2.5 pounds are large, and those greater than 2.5 pounds are very large. The larger the size class, the greater the value. Despite increasing supply over the past decades, market prices have remained stable.

Providing a stable weekly supply of superior quality product to its established distributors provides a reliable income stream to the aquaculture-based business model. According to the 2014 reports Aquaculture earned North Carolina 58 million, of which Hybrid striped bass made up over 20% of the market.

Forward-Looking Statements:

