SimplyProtein® Brand Helps Provide Canadians With Plant-Powered Fuel For All

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The SimplyProtein® brand believes wellness is a personal endeavour, with the path to feeling good being as individual as Canadians themselves. However, what we all share is our need for protein and protein isn't just for those who compete. Whether you're a work-through luncher, after-school snacker or a workout warrior, SimplyProtein® products help provide you with plant-based energy to keep you going physically and mentally, while giving you the fuel to be you.

The brand has recently re-invented itself - including its positioning and product line - to focus on winning in plant-based protein. The products are designed to fit any lifestyle, made deliciously simple and offering Plant-Powered Fuel for All.

This July, SimplyProtein® brand will be introducing its newly reformulated plant-based snack bars, which provide an improved taste experience and texture, and have added ingredients like whole almonds, semi-sweet chocolate chips, oats, toasted coconut, peanuts and flax seeds. The new SimplyProtein® Snack Bars have 12g of protein and 2g of sugar per bar. The products remain gluten-free, are Non-GMO Project verified and rich in fibre.

The first four reformulated flavours that consumers can expect to try include:

Chocolate Coconut

Lemon Coconut

Dark Chocolate Almond

Peanut Butter Chocolate

"Plant-Based Protein is a mega trend, which has resulted in the steady increase in consumer demand over the past few years. This demand, coupled with the SimplyProtein® brand's unique offering, provided us with the perfect opportunity to reinvent our positioning and product line," says Michael Lines, President and CEO of Wellness Natural Inc., makers of the SimplyProtein® brand. "We wanted to go beyond the traditional snack brand model and become a company focused on fueling you, to be you. We recognize that no two people are alike, people need protein to be energized for different reasons and are fueled by different things. No matter your purpose—we offer plant-based energy made deliciously simple, so you can feel empowered to live life on your own terms. Through the reformulation of our line, we have been able to improve the taste and texture of our bars, while maintaining the light and crispy texture and low sugar content our fans already loved."

As part of the brand's repositioning and reformulation, re-launch programming will be focused on inspiring and motivating consumers to live life on their own terms, as well as highlighting and celebrating Canadians that embody the fuel to be you mentality.

About the SimplyProtein® Brand

SimplyProtein® brand is all about energizing consumers, with deliciously simple plant-powered fuel to do whatever it is they do—because protein isn't just for those who compete—it's for everyone and any body - Plant-Powered Fuel for All. SimplyProtein® got its start in 2002 in health food stores throughout Toronto, Canada. The brand has since grown throughout North America and is now owned and operated by Wellness Natural Inc., a natural foods company. Creating premium products is at the core of Wellness Natural Inc.'s focus, with a company culture rooted in their people and respect for the planet. The brand has an outstanding board of directors including John Lederer, Joe Mimran, Joe Jackman, Nicholas Reichenbach and Steve Spooner. SimplyProtein® includes a variety of product categories from Bars, Protein Cookies and Kids Bars and can be found at retailers across Canada, including in-store at Costco, Loblaws, Metro, Sobeys and Whole Foods and online on SimplyProtein.ca and Amazon.ca. To learn more about SimplyProtein®, please visit www.SimplyProtein.ca.

