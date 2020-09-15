Simply Put Partners With Disney's Moana, Auli'i Cravalho, To Raise Awareness Of Undercounted Children In 2020 Census

With two million children uncounted, families gather for virtual pajama parties to hear story read by Cravalho and take the census

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting September 17, 2020, through the census' end , simply put , a nonprofit that creates media with marginalized communities, and early childhood educators, caregivers, and librarians across the U.S., will hold virtual pajama parties where families take the census and watch the animated WE COUNT! A 2020 Census Counting Book for Young Children (and the Grownups who Love Them ) starring Disney's Moana, Auli'i Cravalho. These parties support families' census participation with two million children still uncounted for the 2020 census.

"There's been misinformation and anxiety about who counts in the census. Auli'i and the pajama parties celebrate that young and old, we all count in the census and in the story of America," said simply put Executive Director Lisa Bernstein.

Over 600,000 copies of WE COUNT!, in 15 languages, have been sold or donated to organizations across the country. The book uses diverse artists representing their own cultural heritage to help tell the story of who, how, and why children and families who live in complex households and reflect the real demographics of America all count in the census.

"In Moana, the people of my island were counting on me to make a difference. Now our communities are counting on each and every one of us, young and old, to make a difference by taking the census," said Auli'i Cravalho.

More than $160 billion a year in federal funding for programs that help young children and families is allocated based purely on the census count. When young children are miscounted, federal funds meant to help them and their communities thrive are distributed incorrectly or not at all, including Children's Medicaid and SNAP.

"As of September 3, 2020, only 59 percent of young children in census tracts with a high risk of undercount have been counted, leaving out nearly two million young children living in the most vulnerable situations." said demographer Bill O'Hare, Ph.D.

The WE COUNT! book, animated video and pajama party tools are free at www.wecountkids.org.

About Simply Put Simply Put is a 501(c)3 focused on social-impact publishing, programming, and distribution that reaches neglected communities in the U.S. and worldwide with critical information and innovative learning opportunities.

