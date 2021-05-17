Simply, Inc. Announces The Opening Of Its New Simply Mac Store In Bend, Oregon

MIAMI, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply, Inc. (OTCQX: SIMP) (the "Company") announced the relocation and grand opening of its new Simply Mac retail store in Bend, Oregon. This 1,940 square foot official Apple Premier Partner Store is located in the Old Mill District at 330 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite C-120, Bend, OR, and will offer the entire suite of Apple products, as well as third party accessories and Simply Mac's signature service and warranty repairs on all product categories by our trained team of Apple-certified technicians. Simply Mac also offers customer financing and extended warranty coverage on all Apple products.

Commenting on the new Simply Mac store opening, Reinier Voigt, Chief Executive Officer of Simply, Inc., stated: "We opened our original Bend store in the popular Old Mill District in 2016, and it has consistently been a top 10 performing store for us in terms of both revenue and profitability. The Old Mill District is a popular mixed-use area known for its retail shops, galleries and restaurants, and employing more than 2,500 people. With over 100,000 residents, Bend is nestled in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains more than 3 hours from the nearest Apple store in Portland. It is also a popular tourist destination with multiple ski resorts, multi-use trails, white water rafting and the natural beauty of the Deschutes River and surrounding forests. So, when an opportunity arose to relocate our store within the Old Mill District into a more efficient space and give the store a major facelift using our new designs, we knew we couldn't pass it up. Our team of sales professionals and Apple-certified technicians look forward to continuing to serve the product and service needs of the more than 13,000 students at Central Oregon Community College and the entire Bend community."

About Simply, Inc.

Simply, Inc. is a Miami-based company that is the parent of Simply Mac, a chain of 46 retail stores operating in 16 states and an authorized reseller under the Apple Premier Partner program of Apple products and other high-profile consumer electronic brands. Additional information can be found on its website at www.simplyinc.com and www.simplymac.com.

