Simply Business Launches Liability Insurance Product For Social Workers

BOSTON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, Inc., Boston based digital insurance agency offering small business owners access to top insurance providers, today announced a partnership with the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) Risk Retention Group, Inc. to offer general and professional liability insurance solutions for social workers and allied health professionals.

The NASW Risk Retention Group is a captive insurance company established to provide liability insurance for a specific group of policyholders who share a common interest, such as members of a professional association. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, social work is expected to grow significantly and at a much faster rate than other industries in the coming years, and NASW members can now use Simply Business to find the insurance coverage they need.

"Demand for social workers has increased, and so have the different risks they need to manage," said David Summers, Group CEO of Simply Business. "By nature of their profession, concern about their own well-being often comes secondary to keeping their patients and their families safe. We're pleased to partner with NASW to give its members greater peace of mind, especially amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"At the NASW Risk Retention Group, we understand the value that social workers and health professionals provide to our communities particularly when so many are in need of the services that social workers provide," said Tony Benedetto, CEO of the NASW Risk Retention Group. "We are excited to partner with Simply Business to make our program more accessible."

