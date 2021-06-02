Simply Benefits Enters New Agreement With Empire Life

KINGSTON, ON, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Simply Benefits and The Empire Life Insurance Company ("Empire Life") are pleased to announce a new relationship in which the two companies will jointly offer a comprehensive suite of life, disability, health, and dental...

KINGSTON, ON, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Simply Benefits and The Empire Life Insurance Company ("Empire Life") are pleased to announce a new relationship in which the two companies will jointly offer a comprehensive suite of life, disability, health, and dental benefits through a 100% digital platform.

"We're on a mission to deliver excellent benefits through a fully digital platform and are impressed with the flexible nature of Empire Life's digital technology and connectivity," said Jeff Cox, CEO and Founder of Simply Benefits. "We also value ease of doing business and Empire Life is a leader, which makes it easy for us to deliver the excellence our customers expect."

Simply Benefits has developed a process that takes only days to onboard new businesses and their employees from start to finish. Its integrated platforms make administration and management easier than ever. Some other notable features include digital drug cards, live engagement statistics, push notifications, AI-powered search, quick census upload, receipt scanning, and much more.

"We're honoured to be chosen as a benefits provider to Simply Benefits," said Dara Brachman, Empire Life Vice-President of Group Distribution. "We make it simple, fast and easy for small and medium-sized Canadian businesses to provide valuable group benefits to their employees. Working with Simply Benefits —winner of the Small Business BC Award for Best Innovation in 2021—is an exciting opportunity."

About Simply BenefitsSimply Benefits is a third-party payor that simplifies insurance by providing employee benefits 100% digitally. Simply Benefits offers employee benefits management services to advisors, businesses, and their employees across Canada (excluding Quebec). Our product includes three unique, integrated platforms for advisors, employers, and employees to manage their own benefits needs in one simple place.

About Empire LifeThe Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) is a proud Canadian company that has been in business since 1923. We offer individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products, including mutual funds through our wholly-owned subsidiary Empire Life Investments Inc.

Our mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. We are rated by DBRS. See our website for current ratings. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company