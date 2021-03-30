Simplr Announces Partnership And Integration With Gladly

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplr , a human-first, machine-enabled customer experience platform, has partnered and integrated with Gladly , the omni-channel customer service platform that helps brands deliver a more personalized customer experience. Together, Simplr and Gladly enable brands to deliver 24/7 staffed coverage across all digital channels and provide fast and personal service that avoids backlogs and captures pre-sale revenue.

Simplr and Gladly are aligned in their mission to help brands transform CX from a cost center to a revenue driver by meeting the customers' needs where and when they want to connect. The integration provides brands with the ability to:

Scale always-on support : Brands can scale their customer support as needed and only pay for the conversations resolved by Simplr. This simplifies forecasting cycles and lets brands avoid backlogs without exceeding budgets.

Brands can scale their customer support as needed and only pay for the conversations resolved by Simplr. This simplifies forecasting cycles and lets brands avoid backlogs without exceeding budgets. Provide 24/7 coverage : Simplr resolves inquiries outside of standard business hours, which lightens the load of contact center agents when they get back online.

Simplr resolves inquiries outside of standard business hours, which lightens the load of contact center agents when they get back online. Leverage customer service to drive revenue: Simplr's industry-leading first response times, coupled with conversational commerce capabilities enabled by Simplr's AI platform, help brands drive more revenue by optimizing for conversions, growing average order value and increasing repeat purchase rates.

Keep it personal: With Simplr, brands get the speed of a bot with the personal touch of a human. The Simplr-Gladly partnership frees up in-house customer service teams to provide more personalized, high-touch support to customers with complex issues.

"Working with Gladly and Simplr gives us the flexibility to scale quickly as needed with fast, personal, empathetic service to all of our customers. Leveraging both solutions has allowed our CX operation to operate more efficiently and make our associates' lives easier," said Karla Camer, associate director of customer experience, Allbirds.

Streamlined, Personal Customer Digital ConversationsThe integration with Gladly keeps customer conversations personal by bringing customer info from third-party systems into a single view, so customer service agents and Simplr specialists always know who they are talking to and their preferences. Gladly also keeps the conversation in context by surfacing every Simplr conversation in a single timeline view within Gladly, so customer service agents have all the information needed to deliver a personal experience.

Simplr's flexible Human Cloud Network of agents is uniquely selected for problem-solving and is enabled by Simplr's AI technology with in-the-moment tips, on-brand tone and voice, product information and guidelines. They act as an extension of a brand's customer service team, providing accurate, empathetic service. Intelligent routing from Simplr also matches a brand's customers with the best-fit customer service agent to resolve their inquiry, whether it be a Simplr agent or one of the brand's agents.

"We're excited to partner with Simplr as we both share a common goal: helping brands transform CX into a revenue driver through exceptional personal customer service," said Julian Terkaly, Head of Strategic Alliances at Gladly. "Our integration with Simplr benefits Gladly customers by helping them expand their CX teams' ability to deliver fast and radically personal service around the clock, scale service up and down in an instant to meet unpredictable demand, and ultimately drive more loyalty."

About Simplr Simplr offers companies a human-first, machine-enabled customer experience solution that meets the demands of the NOW Customer across all digital channels. Offering a combination of a uniquely talented, flexible, and scalable staffing pool, AI-based technology, and actionable intelligence, Simplr allows companies to immediately expand their customer service capacity and engage customers with speed, empathy, and precision. With Simplr's NOW CX solution, premium brands are eradicating customer neglect, turning browsers into buyers, and turning customers into fans. Simplr is funded by Asurion , which continues to support its growth.

