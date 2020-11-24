SimpliPhi Power CEO Awarded Meaningful Business 100

OXNARD, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliPhi Power CEO Catherine Von Burg has been named one of the 2020 Meaningful Business 100 global leaders who combine profit and purpose to help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) in the Energy Industry. Von Burg has been recognized by the MB100 for her work in spearheading projects at SimpliPhi Power that advance the Affordable and Clean Energy and Climate Action UN SDGs. She will be a featured speaker alongside fellow honorees on an "Accelerating the Energy Transition" panel at the virtual Meaningful Business 100 Forum on December 1 st, 2020.

Company thrives by holding true to its founding principles

"In 2010 we founded Simpliphi Power with a mission to create universal access to safe, reliable, and affordable energy to empower people, communities and enterprises globally," Von Burg said. "We chose to innovate energy storage solutions based on a safer and more effective battery chemistry, avoiding the cheaper but dominant lithium supply chain that utilized hazardous Cobalt with documented child labor and dire consequences for people and the environment. Even today, as other companies exploit lower cost lithium Cobalt chemistries, we are innovating new solutions that beat the competition on quality and safety, while growing rapidly, globally and profitably."

"As we celebrate our 10-year anniversary, being recognized by the MB100 community as a company that prioritizes our impact on people, the environment and society is especially meaningful to us all," Von Burg added. "My fellow Meaningful Business honorees are all demonstrating that the UN SDGs are not just crucial for the health of our society and planet - they're good for business and job growth, too."

Von Burg has placed many of the UN SDG principles at the core of SimpliPhi Power's mission since co-founding the company 10 years ago.

Energy solutions that support and improve existing infrastructure

SimpliPhi Power has pioneered innovative energy storage and management solutions for global markets using Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) chemistries. SimpliPhi's solutions seamlessly integrate traditional and renewable generation sources both on and off-grid to provide safe and reliable access to energy 24/7. The company leverages distributed energy storage technologies to protect homes, businesses, and communities from the human and economic impact of losing power - whether the loss is caused by grid outages, catastrophic weather, or other forces. SimpliPhi's energy storage facilitates greater adoption of renewables, reduces CO2 and GHG emissions, and creates opportunities for sustainable economic development, energy equity, and new alternatives for rate-payers in the energy industry. Staying focused on these principles has allowed SimpliPhi to expand profitably into more than 40 countries, create jobs, and protect the health of people and the planet.

SimpliPhi Power technology helps globally recognized partners achieve their mission

Working with utilities, businesses, homeowners, the military, governments and NGO's around the world and at all levels, ranging from Direct Relief, USTDA, World Central Kitchen and the World Bank, SimpliPhi Power is developing energy projects and local economies throughout the U.S. and internationally. Its energy storage systems, with proprietary and patented smart Battery Management Systems, have been rated above all other Li battery systems by the U.S. Military, and have provided relief in communities hit by wildfires in the American West, hurricanes in the Southeast and Caribbean, as well as troops in the Afghan mountains.

Welcomed into the UN Global Compact in 2020, SimpliPhi will publish an annual Communication on Progress (COP) Report in 2021, highlighting projects and practices that demonstrate dedication to the transparency and sustainability standards set by the UN Global Compact leaders.

SimpliPhi ends 2020 receiving multiple awards for innovation, economic and social impact

Winning in two categories for 2021, the Global Power and Energy Elites have also recognized SimpliPhi Power projects and leadership for shaping innovative solutions and transforming energy markets. Under the 'Microgrids and Distributed Energy Resources (DERs)' category, this project-based award honors SimpliPhi's collaboration with the U.S. nonprofit Footprint Project to deliver a clean energy microgrid to a field hospital fighting COVID-19 among refugees at the Matamoros Migrant Camp just over the U.S. border in Mexico. Von Burg was also recognized with a Leadership Award for her commitment to developing new strategies and standards to improve the energy value chain on a regional and global level.

Microgrid Knowledge has also honored SimpliPhi Power with "The Greater Good Award for a Grid-Connected Microgrid" at the Maycroft Apartments Microgrid in Washington DC. A partnership between Jubilee Housing, SimpliPhi Power, New Partners Community Housing, Amidus, Pepco Exelon , and the Clean Energy Group, developed a "Resiliency Center" that is the first at a Washington, DC apartment complex powered by solar PV paired with an energy storage system . The award recognized the microgrid project for "using an innovative model to pass community solar savings directly to low-income households" that "fulfills a clear societal need and bolsters the case that microgrids improve the human condition."

In addition, SimpliPhi Power is also a finalist for the S&P Global Platts 'Grid Edge' Award. The winners will be announced on Dec 10, 2020.

About SimpliPhi Power

With a mission to create universal access to reliable, safe and affordable energy, SimpliPhi Power designs and manufactures efficient, non-toxic and enduring energy storage and management systems that utilize environmentally benign lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry. Based in Oxnard, California, SimpliPhi combines the non-hazardous LFP energy storage chemistry with its proprietary cell and battery architecture, power electronics, Battery Management System (BMS) and manufacturing processes to create safe, reliable, durable and highly scalable on-demand power solutions for the residential, commercial, military, emergency response and film industries. For more information, visit https://simpliphipower.com and follow us @SimpliPhiPower, on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Catherine Von Burg

Catherine Von Burg's career spans a diverse portfolio of strategic planning, policy development, executive management, and multidisciplinary team building in renewable energy, biomedical engineering and research, health and human services, environmental conservation, and education. A member of the California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA) board of directors, Catherine was selected for an exclusive entrepreneurship program hosted by the U.S. Department of State and the Unreasonable Group. She speaks publicly, has published articles and white papers, and has spearheaded policy initiatives with organizations including CALSSA, Pew Charitable Trusts, Rockefeller Institute, Columbia University, NY March of Dimes Foundation, John Hopkins School of Biomedical Engineering, Wilderness Education Association and First 5 Commission of California.

About the Meaningful Business 100:

Celebrating leaders globally combining profit and purpose to help achieve the UN SDGs. Comprising corporate CEOs, sustainability leaders, impact investors, entrepreneurs and micro-entrepreneurs, the MB100 cuts across geography, industry, role and company size to highlight outstanding work being done to solve the biggest issues we are facing today. Visit https://meaningful.business/meaningful-business-our-mission/ to learn more.

