Simplify Asset Management's Innovative Lineup Of Exchange-traded Funds Passes The $1 Billion Asset Threshold

Simplify Asset Management ("Simplify"), an innovative provider of Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") designed to solve today's most pressing portfolio construction challenges, is today celebrating the fact that the firm's ETF lineup has surpassed the $1...

Simplify Asset Management ("Simplify"), an innovative provider of Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") designed to solve today's most pressing portfolio construction challenges, is today celebrating the fact that the firm's ETF lineup has surpassed the $1 billion assets under management ("AUM") threshold.

Since launching its first three ETFs in September 2020, the firm's lineup has since grown to include 16 funds, including several first-of-their kind offerings, such as the recently launched Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT), which is fully invested in the S&P 500 while simultaneously investing in a series of put-spread collars designed to help reduce volatility; the Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK), the first "pro bono" ETF, with all net profits from this actively managed fund donated for the benefit of the Susan G. Komen foundation; and the Simplify US Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (SPBC), which provides 100% exposure to US equities along with a 10% exposure to bitcoin via the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

"Our mission is to help advisors and asset managers navigate their toughest portfolio challenges through all types of market conditions. These challenges include record valuations, rising inflationary pressures, diminishing role of bonds, generating income in a world of near zero rates, and changing market structure dominated by passive and derivatives," said Paul Kim, CEO & Co-Founder of Simplify. "We are thrilled and humbled by the response our fund lineup has generated so far. We're just getting started in bringing new and ever more innovative approaches to the marketplace."

"But the Simplify story is as much about people as it is about our strategies," added Kim. "The elite team we are building will play a major role as we look to further fuel our growth in 2022 and beyond."

Joining Kim, co-founder David Berns, Ph.D., and Simplify's existing leadership team this year have been such industry luminaries as Michael Green, who in April became Simplify's Chief Strategist, and Harley Bassman, creator of the MOVE Index and widely known as " The Convexity Maven," who joined the firm in February as Managing Partner. Simplify continues to add portfolio management, sales, marketing and operational talent.

Simplify also launched its own lineup of events this year including the inaugural Entering the Fall Thought Leadership Series. This one-day event brought together some of the biggest names in hedge funds, ETFs, financial research, trading, financial innovation, social media and investor education to share insights and ideas around current market dynamics, investment opportunities and regulatory updates.

"Being a true partner and a key resource for advisors goes deeper than building a lineup of funds. While product innovation will always be in our DNA, we're just as focused on providing the marketplace with insights, ideas, and access to some of the best minds that can help them navigate highly volatile markets," added Berns. "We're very excited to be marking this key asset milestone, and we are just as excited about what we have planned for Simplify in the years to come."

ABOUT SIMPLIFY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC

Simplify Asset Management Inc. is a Registered Investment Adviser founded in 2020 to help advisors tackle the most pressing portfolio challenges with an innovative set of options-based strategies. By accounting for real-world investor needs and market behavior, along with the non-linear power of options, our strategies allow for the tailored portfolio outcomes for which clients are looking. For more information, visit www.simplify.us.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) before investing. To obtain an ETF's prospectus containing this and other important information, please call (855) 772-8488, or visit SimplifyETFs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

An investment in the fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

A Fund's focus on the healthcare sector may cause its value to fluctuate and be more susceptible to particular risks of the sector such as government regulations, rising costs of medical products and services, pricing pressure, industry innovation and changes in technologies. A Fund that focuses its investments in securities of biotechnology and the healthcare industry may be affected by economic, legislative or regulatory developments that could cause the Fund's net asset value to fluctuate due to this concentration.

An options strategy that involves buying OTM put options while simultaneously selling the same number of puts further OTM (put-spread), while offsetting the cost of the put-spread by selling OTM calls (the collar). While the option overlay is intended to improve the Fund's performance, there is no guarantee that it will do so. Utilizing an option overlay strategy involves the risk that as the buyer of a put or call option, the Fund risks losing the entire premium invested in the option if the Fund does not exercise the option. Also, securities and options traded in over-the-counter markets may trade less frequently and in limited volumes and thus exhibit more volatility and liquidity risk.

The value of the Fund's investment in the Grayscale ® Bitcoin Trust is subject to fluctuations in the value of bitcoins. The value of bitcoins is determined by the supply of and demand for bitcoins in the global market for the trading of bitcoins. Pricing on Bitcoin Exchanges and other venues can be volatile and can adversely affect the value of the Grayscale ® Bitcoin Trust. Cryptocurrencies operate without central authority or banks and are not backed by any government. Cryptocurrencies may experience very high volatility, and related investment vehicles that invest in cryptocurrencies may be affected by such volatility.

Simplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211228005054/en/