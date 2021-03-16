Simplifi By Quicken Named Best Personal Finance Product In 2021 FinTech Breakthrough Awards

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplifi by Quicken, a modern personal finance app from the makers of Quicken, was named the Best Personal Finance Product by the Fintech Breakthrough Awards for 2021.

The 5th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the breakthrough companies and products in the global financial services and technology industry. This year's breakthrough companies and solutions were selected from nearly 4,000 nominations from all over the globe.

For over 30 years, Quicken has provided personal financial tools to millions of people so they can lead healthy and confident financial lives. Since its founding, mobile devices and technology advances have changed the way people manage their money. Quicken has stayed ahead of the curve and maintained its industry leadership by anticipating its customers' needs and delivering compelling innovations. Quicken launched Simplifi in January 2020 with unique features tailor-made for a generation of digital natives.

"We're honored to be recognized by Fintech Breakthrough for our personal finance app Simplifi," said Quicken CEO Eric Dunn. "In addition to studying the behaviors and financial habits of target customers, our team looked far afield to leading health and fitness apps in an effort to understand the most modern and innovative app experiences. The insights we uncovered enabled us to create a simple and differentiated experience that meets customers wherever they are in their financial journey."

Simplifi provides an elegantly simple interface, allowing users to see a consolidated view of all their accounts, easily track day-to-day spending, and reach their savings goals. The app also provides powerful customized financial insights to help consumers put their finances on "autopilot" — giving busy users the option to stay on top of their finances in less than five minutes per week. These insights help users stay on track and create a personalized path to improved financial wellbeing. Customized notifications let users know of daily activity within their accounts, like when they get their paycheck, when bills are due, or when they achieve a major savings goal. These alerts also help users catch errors or bill increases and identify if they have more money to spend than expected.

In 2020, Simplifi was also recognized as the Best Budgeting App by The New York Times Wirecutter and received an honorable mention in the Fast Company Innovation by Design Awards .

More information about Simplifi is available at SimplifiMoney.com.

About Quicken: Quicken is the #1 personal finance software in the US. For over 30 years, customers have relied on Quicken to manage all their finances, so they can lead healthy financial lives. Its desktop and cloud product suite includes a family of products that cater to different financial needs and device preferences — Quicken Starter Edition, Quicken Deluxe, Quicken Premier, and Quicken Home & Business, all of which can sync with Quicken's website and mobile apps — as well as Simplifi for mobile and web. Simplifi, named the "best budgeting app" by The New York Times' Wirecutter, is designed to help a new generation of mobile-first customers easily stay on top of their finances. Over 17 million people have used a Quicken product to manage their finances. Learn more at www.quicken.com .

SOURCE Quicken