Simplicity Esports Partners With Newzoo To Strengthen Its Strategies With Data-Driven Insights

Boca Raton, Florida, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (OTCQB:WINR) ("Simplicity Esports"), announced today its partnership with Newzoo, the world's leading provider of games and esports analytics. The collaboration will enable the two companies to exchange esports market data and insights. Next to that, Simplicity Esports will have access to Newzoo's unique suite of data analytics tools.

"It's great to team up with the leader in games and esports analytics and share our unique insights into the industry in North America, as well as Latin America through our Brazilian subsidiary, Flamengo Esports," said Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports. "As a result of having the largest footprint of esports gaming centers in North America, we are uniquely positioned to share our observations about the behavior of casual gamers and enthusiasts from multiple regions across the U.S. Newzoo's Global Esports Market Report is one of the most valuable tools in our arsenal when deciding about expanding into new regions and competing in new games."

"Simplicity's dual role as a venue provider in the United States as well as an esports organization, most notably operating Flamengo Esports, gives us a variety of insights in both North and South America," said Remer Rietkerk, Newzoo's Head of Esports. "Through our diverse range of partners, we are better able to capture the nuances of the market, and we look forward to growing esports together."

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends ®, PUBG Mobile ®, Overwatch ®, League of Legends ®, and various EA Sports ® titles. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various online play from home tournaments in the U.S. and Brazil. Simplicity Esports also operates as a franchisor of Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Additionally, Simplicity Esports is an organizer and host of paid entry, online, play from home tournaments.

Apex Legends ®, PUBG Mobile ®, Overwatch ®, League of Legends ®, Fortnite ®, EA Sports ® and Free Fire ® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

