Simplicity Esports And Gaming Company Subsidiary Flamengo Esports Named As Top Ten Most Tweeted About Esports Team Worldwide In 2020

Boca Raton, Florida, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) ("Simplicity Esports"), announced that its Brazilian subsidiary, Flamengo Esports, was named the 9 th Most Tweeted about Esports Team in 2020. The topic of gaming was mentioned in over 2 billion tweets with League of Legends Worlds being the most Tweeted about Esports Event, as the U.S. and Brazil ranked 2 nd and 4th as the countries that tweeted the most about gaming in 2020.

Furthermore, in 2020 the Flamengo Esports brand reached over 1 million followers across all social media platforms. The upward trend continues to grow as the team expands rosters beyond League of Legends to popular games such as Free Fire, Pro Evolution Soccer, and several additional titles.

Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, "Our social media engagement has been tremendous thanks to such an enthusiastic fanbase who helped land Flamengo Esports on a global top 10 list, which includes leading esports organizations such as Faze Clan, FNATIC, Cloud9, and 100 Thieves. We look forward to the continued growth of viewership and engagement through our social media accounts in 2021."

