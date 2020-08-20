Simplicity Esports And Gaming Company Signs Top Brazilian Free Fire Team To Its Subsidiary Flamengo Esports

Boca Raton, Florida, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) ("Simplicity Esports"), announced today that it has signed a partnership with B4 eSPORTS ("B4") that will bring B4's Free Fire team under the Flamengo Esports brand. The team will now compete as Flamengo B4 in the top tier Liga Brasilaira de Free Fire ("LBFF") in Brazil. The agreement will result in B4's Free Fire players and streamers streaming to their viewers and followers under the Flamengo B4 brand.

Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, "We are excited to partner with B4 and bring our Flamengo Esports fans a top tier Free Fire team to support. As a mobile game, Free Fire fans are a completely new audience for Flamengo Esports that will expand our social media reach and grow our presence on Instagram as well as other streaming platforms. For example, within 24 hours of the announcement of our entry into Free Fire, our number of Flamengo Esports followers on Instagram grew by over 22%."

According to gaming.net, there were more than 450 million registered players and an average of 50 million active players every day in 2019. In November of 2019, the Free Fire Pro League in Brazil had a million viewers on Facebook, Youtube, and Twitch, representing a 500% increase in viewers in less than a year, for a tournament that sent the top two teams to the Free Fire World Series.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends ®, PUBG Mobile ®, Overwatch ®, League of Legends ®, and various EA Sports ® titles. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various online play from home tournaments in the U.S. and Brazil. Simplicity Esports also operates as a franchisor of Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Additionally, Simplicity Esports is an organizer and host of paid entry, online, play from home tournaments.

Apex Legends ®, PUBG Mobile ®, Overwatch ®, League of Legends ®, Fortnite ®, EA Sports ® and Free Fireâ are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports' control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 29, 2019 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports' filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law .

