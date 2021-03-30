Simplicity Esports And Gaming Company Signs Agreement To Sublicense Flamengo Esports To Free Fire Team For $100,000

Boca Raton, Florida, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) ("Simplicity Esports"), announced that it has signed a two year agreement to sublicense the Flamengo Esports brand to a team competing in the...

Boca Raton, Florida, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) ("Simplicity Esports"), announced that it has signed a two year agreement to sublicense the Flamengo Esports brand to a team competing in the popular mobile game Free Fire. The licensing agreement includes a minimum fixed fee of $100,000, as well as 20% of all sponsorship and advertising revenue received by the team.

Roman Franklin, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, "I am happy to take another step forward in monetizing our Flamengo Esports brand. Flamengo Esports is one of the most visible esports brands in the world with an incredibly engaged fanbase. Broadening our fanbase to additional games and platforms increases the number of potential buyers for products and merchandise, such as previously announced NFTs. We look forward to continuing the growth of Flamengo Esports with additional sublicensing and sponsorship deals throughout 2021."

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends ®, PUBG Mobile ®, Overwatch ®, League of Legends ®, and various EA Sports ® titles. Simplicity Esports is also in the process of designing, minting, and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the esports and gaming industries. Simplicity Esports also owns and operates 13 and is the franchisor for more than 20 Esports Gaming Centers providing the public an opportunity to experience gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various in-person events and play from home, online tournaments. Simplicity Esports also owns a Riot Games League of Legends franchise and top Brazilian esports organization, Flamengo Esports.

Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile ®, Overwatch ®, League of Legends ®, Fortnite ®, EA Sports ® and Free Fire ® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports' control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 31, 2020 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports' filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Simplicity Esports Contact: Roman Franklin Chief Executive Officer Roman@SimplicityEsports.com 561-819-8586