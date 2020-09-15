Simpli.fi's CEO Frost Prioleau Recognized As A Top SaaS CEO Of 2020

FT. WORTH, Texas, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Simpli.fi, the leading programmatic platform for CTV, addressable, and mobile advertising, announced that Frost Prioleau, CEO and Co-Founder was recently named one of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2020 by TheSoftware Report. The exceptional CEOs included in this year's list were selected based on nomination submissions from colleagues, peers, and other software industry participants.

According to The Software Report, "Nominees were reviewed across a number of key areas including company performance, workplace culture, product strength, and strategic decision-making, among other areas. In many cases, we were impressed with the outpouring of support, respect, and admiration from their employees. It has become clear that to build a high performing organization supported by a constructive and enduring culture, the CEOs need to possess a unique set of rare skills."

As a four-time entrepreneur, Simpli.fi is Prioleau's second company in the digital advertising space. After seeing an opportunity to reshape digital advertising through programmatic ad buying, Prioleau co-founded Simpli.fi in 2010 with Chief Technology Officer Paul Harrison. Since then, Prioleau has successfully led the company through significant growth to over $100 million in revenue and over 300 employees. Simpli.fi serves the programmatic advertising needs for over 30,000 advertisers and executes over 100,000 campaigns in a typical month. In 2020, growth is being driven by Simpli.fi's advanced CTV advertising offering, having executed over 24,500 CTV campaigns for more than 6,800 advertisers year-to-date.

Prioleau has an impressive history of leadership accolades, including the Fort Worth Inc. "Entrepreneur of Excellence" award, Dallas Morning News' "Best Midsize Company CEO," Owler's "Top Rated CEO", and in 2018 he was a finalist for the Ernst & Young "Entrepreneur of the Year."

"It's an honor to be included in this year's Top 50 SaaS CEOs alongside an impressive group," said Frost Prioleau, Co-founder and CEO of Simpli.fi. "Really this award should go to the fantastic team that we have at Simpli.fi, as without their great attitudes and efforts I would not have been on this list."

About Simpli.fiSimpli.fi is the leader in programmatic advertising built for the precision and scale of CTV, addressable, and mobile advertising. Simpli.fi works with the world's largest buyers of localized advertising, including multi-location brands, agencies, local media groups, networks, and trading desks. With over 100,000 active daily campaigns run by more than 30,000 active advertisers, Simpli.fi's clients are able to deliver performance on high volumes of campaigns and provide deep insights into their dynamic audiences, bringing them one step closer to truly personalized, one-to-one marketing.

