SimpleTire Debuts Visual Search Technology To Simplify The Online Tire Replacement Experience

PHILADELPHIA, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cementing their commitment to creating a way simple, way better tire replacement experience, the dynamic tire e-retailer, SimpleTire , today launches SimpleSnap, an easy-to-use technology that empowers motorists and saves them precious time. Featured on SimpleTire's website, SimpleSnap presents a seamless process for users to start their tire shopping journey with a quick smartphone photo. Leveraging a visual search platform in partnership with several technology companies, SimpleSnap allows motorists to take a smartphone photo of their existing tire size, upload it to the SimpleTire site and immediately receive top tire recommendations personalized for them.

Since its inception in 2012, SimpleTire has been determined to create an easier end-to-end experience that empowers motorists to take the wheel when it comes to buying and replacing their tires. But many motorists don't know where to start. A recent survey by SimpleTire with Wakefield Research found that only 1 in 5 (20%) US drivers are completely confident they know their car's precise tire size without looking and nearly half (46%) cite finding the right information as one of the top challenges when buying and replacing their tires.

By consistently conducting extensive consumer research, SimpleTire remains at the forefront of leveraging innovations, like SimpleSnap, to ease the anxiety and frustration associated with tire replacement by making it a seamless and easy-to-navigate process for all. To validate the SimpleSnap tech and user experience, SimpleTire's technology and design experts went the extra mile by testing it with over 100 people who submitted over 1000 photos. SimpleTire believes that integrating this new visual search technology will further democratize the tire-buying process for motorists at all levels of car maintenance knowledge and cause more people to adopt online tire buying.

"SimpleSnap is a technology that we are excited to bring to market because we believe it will help more consumers overcome the perceived barriers of shopping for tires online," said Andy Chalofsky, Chief Executive Officer, SimpleTire. "We recognize that buying tires isn't a process that brings many people joy. That's why we've made it our mission to innovate the way it's done by removing friction points, offering our transparent expertise and guiding customers towards the right tire choices for them through a more personalized and seamless experience."

The launch of SimpleSnap comes just a few months after SimpleTire took its first step towards simplifying the tire buying process with a reimagined user experience, website, and branding. In late 2020, the company enhanced their technology stack and made substantial front-end changes to their website to harness ecommerce technology to propel the tire e-retail industry.

Kenny Pratt, SimpleTire's Chief Technology Officer, said, "We've spent the past few years laser-focused on creating a better online shopping experience for our customers that leans into our usage of tech and data. We believe launching technologies like SimpleSnap demonstrates our commitment to harnessing innovation to improve the tire buying process."

