SimplePractice Learning Adds Business Building Courses To Catalog

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePractice Learning, the most sophisticated continuing education (CE) and professional learning platform on the market today for health and wellness practitioners, has added four new non-CE courses intended to help private practice owners run their businesses more efficiently and successfully, all delivered in a cinematic, online setting.

The new SimplePractice Learning courses include:

These business courses are taught by subject matter experts including Dr. Benjamin Caldwell, education director of SimplePractice Learning; Lindsay Bryan-Podvin, founder of Mind Money Balance; Julie Herres, owner of Green Oak Accounting; and Kelly Higdon, a psychotherapist and the co-founder of Business School Bootcamp for Therapists.

Helping small business owners in health and wellness thrive as entrepreneurs, professionals, and well-rounded clinicians is core to the SimplePractice Learning mission.

"Our goal at SimplePractice Learning is to empower practitioners with high-quality content in a cinematic experience that cultivates curiosity and explores current and distinct topics allowing practitioners to be their best selves," says SimplePractice Learning Education Director Benjamin Caldwell. "We incorporated these new courses into our catalog to equip health and wellness practitioners with the knowledge they need to succeed as not only therapists but entrepreneurs."

