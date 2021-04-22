SimplePractice Announces SimpleSummit Virtual Retreat

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePractice, an EngageSmart healthcare solution and leading EHR platform for private practice, today announced the upcoming virtual retreat SimpleSummit, taking place May 21 to May 23 from 9:30 a.m. PT - 1 p.m. PT.

The summit will provide relevant content designed specifically for the needs of SimplePractice customers and members of the private practice community. It will also incorporate meditation, making this a unique virtual retreat that encourages attendees to hit refresh and look ahead after a trying year. Each day will feature a different theme, detailed below.

Day 1: What's new and next for SimplePractice (The SimplePractice Product + The future of the Ecosystem)

Day 2: Building a more inclusive industry (Focusing on topics including race in mental health, trauma, and more)

Day 3: Embracing your entrepreneurial spirit (Focusing on topics including learning to market your practice, understanding your finances, and more)

"Hosting this virtual retreat gives us all a chance to connect as a community. We're looking forward to engaging on important topics around mental health and wellness," said SimplePractice CEO and co-founder Howard Spector. "We want this to be an opportunity for everyone to step back after a pivotal year and realign our sights on everything we can accomplish together moving forward."

Key speakers at SimpleSummit include New York Times bestselling author and psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb, Dr. Ebony Butler, Dr. Cassidy Freitas, and SimplePractice Co-Founder Ralph Zimmerman. Speakers will host panels and keynotes on a wide range of topics, including:

Challenging Your Money Mindset

The Future of Mental Health in the Black Community

Embracing your Entrepreneurial Spirit

Exploring Racist Barriers to Private Practice

A Bold New Era for Continuing Education

Tickets for SimpleSummit are on presale now for $70 until April 24 and will be sold at the general price of $85 from April 25 to May 20: https://www.simplepractice.com/simple-summit/.

