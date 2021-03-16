Simpeo Introduces Simpeo On-Demand Talent, Powered By GoodJob

Professional employer organization is the first to offer vetted, matched candidates through a partnership with the AI tech company.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpeo announced today that it will begin offering its clients a solution for acquiring and retaining top talent in partnership with GoodJob. The service—Simpeo On-Demand Talent, powered by GoodJob™—leverages GoodJob's proprietary AI and the PATH Assessment™ to quickly identify the best candidates for job roles within an organization. The partnership will immediately allow Simpeo to help any organization with staffing needs, identify top talent, lower recruiting costs, and improve retention. Simpeo On-Demand Talent is available to any organization across the country.

The service leverages proprietary AI to quickly identify the best candidates for job roles within an organization.

"We're excited to offer Simpeo On-Demand, powered by GoodJob, to meet our clients' ever-growing hiring needs," said Simpeo president and co-founder Patrick Cooney. "Businesses have been working through a number of challenges as a result of the pandemic, and are more focused than ever on hiring the best talent and managing labor costs."

Recruiters have historically relied on resumes and self-reported experience to align candidates with employment opportunities. "This approach has led to the current situation, where more than 46% of employees are the wrong hire," said Cooney.

"The hiring and recruiting market is changing rapidly," said GoodJob CEO Stephen D. Johnston. "Simpeo will now be able to offer a next-generation solution to its clients to help address these changes. We are excited to partner with one of the fastest growing and innovative PEOs in the country."

Simpeo On-Demand, powered by GoodJob, is a natural expansion for the successful Professional Employer Organization (PEO), the simple solution for payroll, benefits, HR and compliance. The company's easy-to-use software and licensed HR professionals allow companies to run their businesses anywhere with confidence. Clients benefit from Simpeo's group buying power, and are able to access quality health insurance and other perks at more affordable rates.

PEOs provide human resource services for their clients—paying wages and taxes, and often assisting with compliance with myriad state and federal rules and regulations. In addition, many PEOs also provide workers with access to 401(k) plans, health, dental and life insurance, dependent care, and other benefits typically only provided by large businesses. In doing so, they enable clients to cost-effectively outsource the management of human resources, employee benefits, payroll and workers' compensation. PEO clients can thus focus on their core competencies to maintain and grow their bottom line.

Simpeo saves clients an average of $1,775 on administrative cost per employee, and reduces employee turnover by 14% on average. Simpeo has been instrumental in helping businesses navigate the pandemic by providing HR expertise, access to relief funds, and cost savings. As a result, Simpeo is one of Alabama's fastest-growing companies.

For more information: Simpeo Clay Steineker Clay@simpeo.com 2056129842

GoodJob Jen Barnett jen.barnett@goodjob.io(205) 515-6160

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simpeo-introduces-simpeo-on-demand-talent-powered-by-goodjob-301248526.html

SOURCE Simpeo