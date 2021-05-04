SIMPAC & Elm Park Labs Disrupt The Metal Forming Industry With New Extended Reality (XR) Tool

TROY, Mich., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMPAC America, North American subsidiary of South Korea's leading press manufacturer, SIMPAC Inc., and Elm Park Labs, a Michigan-based, women-owned computer software company, have partnered together to create an exclusive extended reality (XR) tool that will change business practices and operations within the metal forming industry for the foreseeable future.

The kick-off project will be an AR sales and marketing software tool that will showcase SIMPAC's new CX-200 press.

The collaboration is set to complete three project phases - for which each phase will disrupt crucial business practices within the metal forming industry: sales and marketing, buy-offs and installations, and service and operational support. The kick-off project will be an augmented reality (AR) sales and marketing software tool that will showcase SIMPAC's CX-200 press, a press from the manufacturer's new CX Series. The CX Series and its IIOT technology was designed specifically to accelerate small part production of stamped parts for the appliance, automotive, and other general industries.

"We are very proud to have made such a strategic partnership with Elm Park Labs," says YH Kim, President of North American Operations at SIMPAC America. "Together, we are expanding upon SIMPAC's IIOT portfolio while supporting our customers as they dive deeper into Industry and Digitalization 4.0."

Elm Park Labs will handle the design, development, testing, and deployment of the AR application that will allow SIMPAC to not only promote the new press series in a highly innovative way but also enable the press manufacturer to highlight key components of the press, its functionality, and its specific parts and capabilities. The technology will provide a three-dimensional view for which clients can use remotely and walk around with the tool during use. The solution makes it possible to view the internal components of the press and check or adjust the sizing of the press - enabling the customer to verify floorspace requirements.

"The XR ecosystem we are creating for SIMPAC is paramount to bringing a simulated and enhanced environment to the metal forming industry," explains Kimberley Hanke, Founder & CEO of Elm Park Labs. "The robust augmented reality solution for the CX-200 press is only the beginning for this long-term partnership. The goal is to apply all sectors of extended reality in order to tackle key industry problems that will, in turn, increase turnaround times, knowledge transfer, and ultimately save costs while creating an immersive experience."

The second and third project phases will allow for a completely remote buy-off process - ensuring safety throughout the pandemic, efficiency, and cost-savings for SIMPAC customers. In addition, remote technician, maintenance, technical service, and operator instructions for international communications will be made possible - enabling technicians to easily access extensive three-dimensional instructions and support. This will also provide a seamless solution for part orders, part identification, and tool identification that is specific to maintenance activity or part replacement.

"SIMPAC is going through a lot of exciting changes as we continue to dissect emerging industry-wide trends and areas of improvement for our customers, and also manufacturers on a global scale," states Stephan Robertson, General Manager/VP of Sales & Operations at SIMPAC America. "This collaboration is just the tip of the iceberg as the UI/UX systems and software IP that Elm Park Labs is configuring for our press systems will set a benchmark for how press manufacturers provide immediate accessibility of critical spare parts and support - a key area our company has already addressed upon our announcement of SIMPAC's million-dollar acquisition strategy to expand its North American Service Division over the next few years."

The first phase of SIMPAC and Elm Park Lab's XR tool will be unveiled throughout multiple events and conferences as a part of a thought leadership case study for the metal forming industry to utilize for its own benefit. The first in-depth analysis of this tool will be made available to the public through an exclusive webinar hosted by MetalForming Magazine on June 10, 2021 at 1:30pm EST. The webinar will capture exactly how the low latency experience works, why the tool was created, and what impact it will have for press manufacturers, capital equipment suppliers, plant managers, and other key players within the manufacturing industry. From there, SIMPAC is scheduled to speak about the revolutionary technology at FABTECH Chicago's Call for Speakers symposium (with a live demo of the XR technology to be held at SIMPAC's booth, Hall D - booth #D46931) and PMA's Internet of Things Experience for Manufacturers this fall.

About SIMPAC:Founded in 1973, SIMPAC holds almost 50% of the market share in its home market of South Korea. Since 2004, over 10 sales and service branches were established in Asia, Europe, the United States and Mexico - marking the company's footprint as a global leader of metal forming technology.

SIMPAC ensures time and cost-efficient production of high-quality, sophisticated products with its extensive production capabilities and state-of-the-art machine park. Competitive advantages of SIMPAC's press systems, manufactured exclusively at the company's South Korean plants, include continuous improvements derived from insights of global markets and value-added manufacturing concepts pertaining to SIMPAC Group. www.simpac.co.kr

About SIMPAC America:SIMPAC America is the North American subsidiary of South Korea's leading press manufacturer, SIMPAC, Inc. The company's product portfolio comprises mechanical, servo, and hydraulic presses along with tandem lines and automation solutions. Customers are acquired from various branches of the metalworking industry (i.e., automotive manufacturers and tier suppliers, home appliances and household goods, furniture and electronics industries, and the military & aerospace industry). www.simpac-america.com

About Elm Park Labs:Elm Park Labs (EPL) develops extended reality (XR) experiences that revolutionize the way the world learns, works, and interacts. The company creates new and innovative ways for clients to optimize operations, empower employees, and engage customers. EPL combines expertise in front-end visual design with back-end development to deliver complete applications that look beautiful and function flawlessly. The team works with clients to first understand business objectives, map out potential paths, and then develop XR applications that fit just right and deliver desired results. Contact EPL at contact@elmparklabs.com www.elmparklabs.com

