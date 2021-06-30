SIMPAC America Rebrands With New Company Website

TROY, Mich., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMPAC America, the North American subsidiary of South Korea's leading press manufacturer, SIMPAC Inc., launched its brand-new company website to kick off its rebranding strategy.

The new website exemplifies SIMPAC's commitment towards its digital presence and interconnective offerings.

The launch occurred immediately after SIMPAC America's webinar, " 3 Ways Extended Reality (XR) Will Drastically Reconstruct Metal Forming Practices," as a means to further exemplify SIMPAC's commitment towards its digital presence and interconnective offerings.

"COVID-19 definitely provided us with a unique opportunity to find innovative ways of supporting our customers and the economy," explains Stephan Robertson, General Manager/VP of Sales & Operations at SIMPAC America. "We knew that the first step was to find new ways of introducing remote interaction throughout sales and buy-off practices, which is where our XR Tool with Elm Park Labs comes into play. That was a project managed 'behind the scenes,' so to speak. Externally, we knew the next priority was becoming an informational resource for the market. As such, we provided pertinent data to EV ramp-ups with our EV Webinar Series. The Series was created even before the old or new Administration began making public announcements about the EV movement. We are now moving forward with a complete rebranding towards a digital focus."

The new website highlights SIMPAC's product portfolio that is specific to the North American market, while also incorporating user-friendly technical specifications that can easily be switched from metric to imperial measurements. The site provides a greater understanding of SIMPAC America's turn-key automation, service, and support solutions that will help the metal forming industry uphold on-time production at scale. Other features include an interactive globe for viewers to see SIMPAC locations at a glance and customer testimonial and installation videos from leading Tier 1 suppliers.

SIMPAC America's rebranding will continue with other proactive internal changes including, but not limited to, its million-dollar acquisition strategy and new service division, sales and marketing office expansion, inbound marketing strategies that will soon be unveiled, and outbound marketing materials reflecting new corporate identity (CI). The outcome of such will be made apparent during FABTECH Chicago 2021, September 13 th-16 th, at SIMPAC's booth: Hall D, Booth #D46931 - for which the massive design concept will represent one of SIMPAC's latest machines and technological advancements. The company will also present at the show's Call for Speakers symposium to discuss its latest XR Tool. The presentation, "Revolutionizing the Manufacturing Industry with XR Technology," will take place at the McCormick Place, 10:30 am, on September 15 th.

About SIMPAC:Founded in 1973, SIMPAC holds 70% of the market share in its home market of South Korea. Since 2004, over 10 sales and service branches were established in Asia, Europe, the United States and Mexico - marking the company's footprint as a global leader of metal forming technology.

SIMPAC ensures time and cost-efficient production of high-quality, sophisticated products with its extensive production capabilities and state-of-the-art machine park. Competitive advantages of SIMPAC's press systems, manufactured exclusively at the company's South Korean plants, include continuous improvements derived from insights of global markets and value-added manufacturing concepts pertaining to SIMPAC Group. www.simpac.com

About SIMPAC America:SIMPAC America is the North American subsidiary of South Korea's leading press manufacturer, SIMPAC, Inc. The company's product portfolio comprises mechanical, servo, and hydraulic presses along with tandem lines and automation solutions. Customers are acquired from various branches of the metal forming industry (i.e., automotive manufacturers and tier suppliers, home appliances and household goods, furniture and electronics industries, and the military & aerospace industry). www.simpac-america.com

For Media Inquiries:SIMPAC America Co. Ltd. Jaime BartholomaiInside Sales & Marketing ManagerE: jaime@simpac.com O: 248.629.7148C: 215.850.3764

