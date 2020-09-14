Simon Will Not Open Properties On Thanksgiving Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon announced today it will not open properties on Thanksgiving Day.

"In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

Simon properties will be open on Black Friday. More information, including individual properties hours of operation, can be found by clicking here.

