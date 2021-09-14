SIMON Welcomes AIG Life & Retirement To Annuities Platform

SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC (SIMON) today welcomes AIG Life & Retirement as the most recent carrier to join SIMON's centralized Marketplace and premier platform for wealth managers.

SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC (SIMON) today welcomes AIG Life & Retirement as the most recent carrier to join SIMON's centralized Marketplace and premier platform for wealth managers. AIG Life & Retirement will have a broad selection of its annuities available on SIMON's digital insurtech platform, which delivers a state-of-the-art product selection, analysis, and management experience to financial professionals and annuity wholesalers across the U.S.

With SIMON's platform for annuities, financial professionals gain centralized access to the tools and resources they need to analyze Marketplace products based on their clients' unique risk profiles and investment horizons, including the ability to:

Explore various benefit rider illustrations

Leverage powerful allocation analytics

View fund options and their performance statistics

Dive deep into historical performance of allocations and funds

"2020 and 2021 have led a new wave of advancement to digitize insurance processes. Still, it is a relationship-driven industry, and will remain so as long as investors require a broad range of products with flexible options and features to choose from," said Jason Broder, Chief Executive Officer at SIMON."That's where technology fits in. More professionals now have access to AIG's incredible suite of retirement solutions and can navigate them supported by SIMON's powerful analytics. It's a great pleasure to welcome AIG Life & Retirement to SIMON."

From education to analytics, SIMON's differentiated technology highlights product features in an interactive way, showcasing the retirement-planning capabilities of each product available in its annuities Marketplace with a focus on making contract features easier to understand. Financial professionals can seamlessly find and explore AIG annuities, access product-specific marketing literature, and run powerful allocation and income analytics within the product—all directly within SIMON's intuitive and interactive platform.

"AIG Life & Retirement works with a wide range of financial professionals who help their clients plan and prepare for brighter futures," said Tina Haley, Senior Vice President, AIG Life & Retirement. "We are excited that financial professionals will now have access to our suite of annuities through the SIMON Marketplace, especially at a time when so many investors are making the connection between protected lifetime income and a retirement plan that is resilient and secure."

About SIMON Markets LLC

An award-winning fintech company, SIMON is committed to transforming the digital experience for financial professionals, enabling them to better serve their clients. SIMON's intelligent and innovative platform delivers an end-to-end digital suite of tools to more than 100,000 financial professionals, who serve more than $5 trillion in assets, empowering them with on-demand education, an intuitive marketplace, real-time analytics, and lifecycle management.

With a focus on reshaping the advisor experience, SIMON is setting new industry standards, simplifying the complex, and delivering structured investment, annuity, and defined outcome ETF solutions to investment professionals, centralized within one unique ecosystem.

For more information about SIMON, visit www.simon.io and follow the company on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Securities products and services offered by SIMON Markets LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC, Member FINRA / SIPC. Annuities and insurance services provided by SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC.

About AIG Life & Retirement

AIG Life & Retirement brings together a broad portfolio of protection, retirement savings, investment and lifetime income solutions to help people achieve financial and retirement security. The business consists of four operating segments - Individual Retirement, AIG Retirement Services, Life Insurance and Institutional Markets - and holds longstanding, leading market positions in many of the markets it serves.

AIG Life & Retirement includes AIG member insurance companies American General Life Insurance Company (Houston, TX), The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York, and The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company (VALIC), Houston, TX as well as their affiliates. Securities products are distributed by AIG Capital Services, Inc. (ACS), member FINRA. Additional information about AIG Life & Retirement can be found at lifeandretirement.aig.com.

Life insurance and annuities issued by American General Life Insurance Company (AGL), Houston, TX except in New York, where issued by The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York (US Life). Certain annuities are issued by The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company (VALIC), Houston, TX. Issuing companies AGL, US Life and VALIC are responsible for financial obligations of insurance products. Products and services may not be available in all states and product features may vary by state. All companies are members of American International Group, Inc. (AIG).

