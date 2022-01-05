Simon Scully Named Chief Information Security Officer For Venerable

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venerable today announced the appointment of Simon Scully to Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer.

Scully will be directly responsible for driving the organization's IT security vision and strategy, and maintaining, overseeing, and implementing effective security programs and policies that protect organizational assets and technologies.

With more than 25 years of IT experience, Scully has served in a broad range of IT roles including most recently leading Venerable's security operations team focused on security monitoring and incident response, compliance scanning and vulnerability management, penetration testing, security engineering, fraud prevention, and security training and awareness. In prior roles, Scully was responsible for leading threat centers, response teams, IT risk management organizations, and project teams as an IT project manager for Voya Financial. He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification, and is also an Amazon Web Services Certified Cloud Practitioner. Scully earned his Master of Science in Computer Information Systems from the University of Phoenix, and his Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Florida.

"Simon brings a wealth of experience and esteemed leadership to a critical function at Venerable," said Tim Billow, Chief Information Officer for Venerable. "The leadership team and I look forward to working closely with him to drive our organizational security practices in support of the firm's growth aspirations."

About Venerable

Venerable is a privately held company with business operations based in West Chester, Pennsylvania and Des Moines, Iowa. Venerable owns and manages legacy variable annuity business acquired from other entities. Created by an investor group led by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC, Crestview Partners, Reverence Capital Partners, and Athene Holdings, Ltd., Venerable is a business with well-established, strategic investors, experienced in successfully building and growing insurance businesses with patient, long-term capital. For more information, please visit www.venerable.com.

