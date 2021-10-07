October 7, 2021
Simon Properties Closed Thanksgiving Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon announced today it will not open any domestic properties on Thanksgiving Day.
Simon properties will reopen on Black Friday. More information, including individual properties hours of operation, can be found by clicking here. 

