Simon Data Scores Top Leader Ranking From G2 For Customer Data Platforms

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon Data , the market-leading platform provider that delivers the next generation of personalized customer experiences for customer-obsessed brands, today announced their advancement to the top "Leader" ranking in the G2 Spring 2021 Report for Customer Data Platforms (CDP). A trusted industry source, G2's quarterly CDP Grid® ranks products based on customer satisfaction and market presence and places companies into four categories on the Grid, with the Leader quadrant as the top position. In addition to climbing into a higher spot in the Leader category for the Overall Grid Report for CDP, Simon Data secured a new position as a High Performer in the Enterprise Grid Report for CDP, earned the #2 rank on the Momentum Grid Report for CDP, and was awarded a total of eight badges spanning enterprise and mid-market CDP.

"We're incredibly proud to see our ongoing investments in our product and services validated by this latest G2 report," said Jason Davis, CEO and co-founder of Simon Data. "These rankings are based on user-generated reviews, which inspires us to continue to deliver an aggressive roadmap that puts our clients' needs - the ones they have today and the ones that will arise tomorrow - at the forefront. The CDP space is crowded, but the G2 rankings demonstrate our platform's strength in leveraging data to drive great marketing outcomes, and when combined with our best-in-class service model has earned us the highest honor: recognition from our clients."

To be featured in G2's quarterly CDP Grid®, companies must receive a minimum of ten reviews or ratings in data. G2 evaluates customer satisfaction based on verified user reviews and market presence as defined by market share, seller size, and social impact. As a Leader on the Grid, Simon Data was rated highly by G2 users and earned substantial Market Presence scores. To qualify for inclusion in G2's CDP Grid, Simon Data products offer users the following features:

Provide a 360-degree view of the customer

Collect data from multiple sources into one platform, (including first-party, second-party, and third-party data from online and offline sources)

Unify customer profiles across systems

Connect with other systems to allow marketers to execute campaigns

Improve targeting for marketing campaigns

In addition to earning the prestigious Leader ranking, G2 recognized Simon Data as a High Performer in the Enterprise Grid Report for CDP and ranked Simon Data #2 overall on the Momentum Grid Report for CDP. G2 calculates a company's Momentum score using a proprietary algorithm that factors in social, web, employee, and review data that G2 characterizes as influential in a company's overall strength.

Feedback provided by Simon Data customers applauded the organization's strong product set that helps hands-on teams better engage with their customers. Additionally, the company was praised for including regular customer feedback in its product roadmap so that marketing teams are able to quickly and easily gain critical insights to make data-driven business decisions. Simon Data's customer success team also earned high scores for their responsiveness and proactiveness in addressing potential issues around data.

To learn more about how Simon Data is leading the industry with customer-focused insights, please visit https://www.simondata.com/resource_types/case-studies/ .

About Simon Data

Simon Data is the enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) that empowers brands to deliver data-driven, personalized customer experiences anywhere. The platform leverages enterprise-scale big data and machine learning to power customer communications in any channel. Simon's unique approach allows brands like BarkBox, Venmo, The Farmer's Dog, Asos, Jet Blue, Tripadvisor, Equinox, and many more develop and deliver incredible personalization without needing to build and maintain massive, bespoke data infrastructure. For more information, visit www.simondata.com .

