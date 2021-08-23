Simon Centers Nationwide Receive Sustainability Recognition, Certification

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon is pleased to announce it has been recognized by the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM ®) and eight Simon centers have received the IREM® Certified Sustainable Property certification.

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon is pleased to announce it has been recognized by the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM ®) and eight Simon centers have received the IREM® Certified Sustainable Property certification. This recognition is a mark of distinction for sustainable, efficient and environmentally friendly properties.

"Simon's recognition by IREM ® as having multiple Certified Sustainable Properties reflects our continued commitment to manage efficient and environmentally safe properties," said Steve Fivel, General Counsel and Secretary, Simon. "Sustainability is not just about good design - it's about asset performance that results from quality property management, and we are proud to embody that daily."

"Practicing sustainable building management reduces carbon emissions, waste, water and energy use, and it reduces building expenses," says 2021 IREM President Chip Watts, CPM ®, CCIM, and president of Watts Realty, AMO ®, in Birmingham, Alabama. "Earning IREM's CSP certification makes properties more attractive to building owners and tenants, who are increasingly aware of the impact of buildings on our environment. Simon joins a growing number of properties that recognize the economic advantages of preserving scarce resources while increasing operational efficiencies. We congratulate Simon on their initiative in achieving this certification at multiple properties."

The IREM ® Certified Sustainable Property is a prestigious sustainability certification program that focuses on the role of exceptional real estate management in green building performance. This certification is a mark of distinction for office, medical office, industrial, multifamily, senior housing and retail properties. IREM ®'s sustainability certification provides properties with recognition for resource efficiency and environmental programs.

To earn the certification, a property must first meet key baseline requirements, and then earn necessary points across energy, water, health, recycling and purchasing categories. Tenants and residents increasingly associate environmental performance with quality, so the certification presents a prime opportunity to showcase quality, responsible real estate management.

Simon's newly certified centers are Barton Creek Square, Briarwood Mall, Great Mall, Mall of Georgia, Tampa Premium Outlets, The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, Wrentham Village Premium Outlets and Grove City Premium Outlets.

For more information on Simon's sustainability initiatives, click here.

For more information about IREM and the CSP certification, visit irem.org.

About Simon Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About IREM ® Certified Sustainable Property CertificationThe IREM® Certified Sustainable Property certification assesses the sustainability performance of existing properties in five categories - energy, water, health, recycling, and purchasing. Thousands of existing office, multifamily, and retail properties in the United States are working toward sustainability goals but cannot get LEED certification. IREM saw a need for a new sustainability certification program, one that is attainable, affordable, meaningful, and available to three main property types—office properties, multifamily communities, and shopping centers - and allows properties to demonstrate green performance to stakeholders. An affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS ®, IREM is the home for all industry professionals connected to real estate management - and the only organization serving both the multi-family and commercial sectors.

