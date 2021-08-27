Simon Auerbach Joins Lazard As A Managing Director And Co-Head Of Information Services In The Telecom, Media & Entertainment Group

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) announced today that Simon Auerbach has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Information Services in Financial Advisory's Telecom, Media and Entertainment (TME) group, effective immediately.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) - Get Report announced today that Simon Auerbach has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Information Services in Financial Advisory's Telecom, Media and Entertainment (TME) group, effective immediately. He will co-head the effort with Richard Hoyle, and is based in New York.

"Simon is an established leader in information and business services M&A," said Garrett Baker, Global Co-Head of TME. "His deep sector expertise makes him a valuable addition to the team, as we expand the capabilities of our TME group in order to better serve our clients."

Mr. Auerbach joins from Credit Suisse, where he had been a Managing Director in the Information and Business Services practice since 2017. Before joining Credit Suisse, he was a Managing Director at Foros from 2009 to 2017. Prior to that, he spent eight years at Goldman Sachs. He received his MBA from Columbia University and his bachelor's degree from the University of Witwatersrand.

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 41 cities across 26 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

