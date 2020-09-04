Simon & Schuster Audio To Publish Definitive Collection Of Barack Obama Interviews By Award-Winning 60 Minutes Correspondent Steve Kroft

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon & Schuster Audio in partnership with CBS News' 60 Minutes will publish BARACK OBAMA: THE 60 MINUTES INTERVIEWS, an audio-only publication featuring multiple Peabody and Emmy Award-winning journalist Steve...

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon & Schuster Audio in partnership with CBS News' 60 Minutes will publish BARACK OBAMA: THE 60 MINUTES INTERVIEWS, an audio-only publication featuring multiple Peabody and Emmy Award-winning journalist Steve Kroft, available on October 13, 2020.

Steve Kroft interviewed Barack Obama on seventeen different occasions, from a prescient January 2007 meeting with an ambitious junior senator about to announce an unlikely bid for the presidency to the 44th president's final White House retrospective a decade later. Now these spirited conversations are collected together for the first time ever in BARACK OBAMA: THE 60 MINUTES INTERVIEWS.

"Over the span of just a few years, Barack Obama evolved from inexperienced freshman senator into one of the most powerful people in the world," says Kroft. "This audiobook collection allows listeners to hear that remarkable transformation in Obama's own voice and words, as it is unfolding."

Presented in chronological order, these interviews trace the evolution of one of the most admired men of our time, from idealistic young senator to galvanizing candidate and then two-term president. The audiobook also includes new analysis from Kroft, placing these conversations in valuable historical and political context.

"This amazing audiobook is serves as one of the most comprehensive looks into the Barack Obama era to date," says Chris Lynch, President & Publisher, Simon & Schuster Audio. " Steve Kroft's insights provide the kind of historical perspective that can only come from an eyewitness. It is essential listening for anyone who wants to understand the American presidency."

In addition to over a dozen one-on-one interviews with Obama, listeners will also hear Kroft's three joint interviews with Obama, in which they are joined by, respectively: Vice President Joe Biden, shortly after their 2008 nominations; First Lady Michelle Obama in their first interview after the 2008 election; and Secretary Hillary Clinton, at the end of her tenure as Secretary of State, in 2013.

An unprecedented glimpse into Obama's presidency, BARACK OBAMA: THE 60 MINUTES INTERVIEWS is a unique audio program that will reunite listeners with the voice who moved, challenged, and inspired the nation.

