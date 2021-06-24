Simmons Bank Named To Forbes America's Best-In-State Banks 2021 List

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank announced today it has been named to Forbes America's "Best-In-State" Banks 2021 list in Arkansas, ranking third. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes with data compiled through a partnership with market research firm Statista. Out of the more than 4,978 FDIC-insured banks in America that met the eligibility requirements, only 2.7 percent of the banks were named to the 2021 list.

The recognition is based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate their bank at which they have or previously had checking accounts. Participants were asked 20 questions about their financial dealings and the banks were rated based on overall recommendations regarding overall satisfaction, as well as subdimensions including: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service and financial advice.

"For more than 100 years, Simmons Bank has had the opportunity to serve our customers and communities by building strong relationships," said George Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank. "As we have grown in scale, our commitment to deliver the best products and services for our customers has remained a primary focus. We are honored to be named to the esteemed Forbes Best-In-State Bank list."

The award builds on recent recognitions that Simmons Bank has received from Forbes, such as "World's Best Bank 2021" and "America's Best Banks 2021." The complete 2021 Forbes Best-In-State awards list can be viewed on forbes.com.

About Simmons Bank Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) - Get Report, a Mid-South based financial holding company with approximately $23.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021. Simmons Bank operates 198 branches, including 68 in Arkansas, 48 in Missouri, 33 in Tennessee, 23 in Texas, 20 in Oklahoma and 6 in Kansas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was recently named to Forbes magazine's list of "World's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year and ranked among the top 30 banks in Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for 2021. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

