Simmons Bank Named A Fastest-Growing Company By Fortune

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank has been named to Fortune's list of "100 Fastest-Growing Companies" for 2020, the only Arkansas-based company to make the list. Fortune's annual recognition seeks to identify "the world's best three-year performers in revenues, profits and stock returns," according to its website.

" Simmons Bank is honored by this recognition and deeply grateful to our customers and associates whose passion and loyalty have fueled our success," said George Makris Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank. "Our outstanding growth, coupled with our 100-plus-year heritage of community banking, is a combination that we're very proud of."

Simmons Bank's three-year annual revenue growth rate of 35 percent was among the factors leading to Fortune's listing. The company has grown from approximately $3.2 billion in assets to an over $21 billion-asset company in less than seven years.

Simmons' recognition from Fortune follows similar accolades from Forbes, which named the bank to its list of "World's Best Banks" and "Best-in-State Employers" in 2020.

About Simmons Bank Simmons Bank is an Arkansas state-chartered bank that began in 1903. Through the decades, Simmons has developed a full suite of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individual consumers and business customers alike. Simmons has grown steadily and today operates more than 200 branch locations throughout Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Simmons is the subsidiary bank for Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) - Get Report, a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of $21.4 billion as of Sept. 30, 2020. For more information, visit https://simmonsbank.com/.

