Simio Announces Simio Sync 2021

Simio, the leading provider of simulation modeling and digital twin software for risk-based planning, scheduling, and data analysis is delighted to announce its 4th annual conference will be held on the 28th and 29th of September 2021. To ensure the safety of attendees, the 4th annual Simio Sync conference will be a virtual event and attendees are free to attend, learn, and interact with colleagues at no cost.

PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simio, the leading provider of simulation modeling and digital twin software for risk-based planning, scheduling, and data analysis is delighted to announce its 4th annual conference will be held on the 28th and 29th of September 2021. To ensure the safety of attendees, the 4th annual Simio Sync conference will be a virtual event and attendees are free to attend, learn, and interact with colleagues at no cost.

Simio Sync 2021 continues Simio's rich tradition of bringing experts and leaders in the global simulation modeling and digital transformation community to present new ideas and network. Due to the global pandemic, Sync 2021 will bring the same excitement that comes with a live event to the attendees virtually!

"The goal of Simio Sync 2021 is to highlight the expanding ecosystem and strides enterprises have made utilizing digital transformation technologies," said Eric Howard, Simio Vice President of Marketing. The conference will also focus on success stories and case studies concerning the application of simulation modeling, digital twin, and other digital transformation technologies in navigating the pandemic and post-vaccine world.

Simio is delighted to announce that it has started the recruitment process for speakers for the 2021 event. Prior conferences witnessed speakers from Fortune 500 enterprises across the industrial sector transfer hands-on knowledge to attendees. Simio Sync 2021 is another opportunity for experts in the field of simulation modeling, risk-based planning and scheduling, and the application of digital twin to share their milestones with attendees. Attendees can expect to hear from experienced keynote speakers representing diverse sections of the industrial sector at Simio Sync 2021.

New this year, Simio will be having a Simio Sync Poster session that allows the poster presenter to have an overview of their project displayed on the virtual platform and have a live interactive discussion with a smaller group of the Simio Sync attendees.

For more information about Simio Sync 2021, visit simiosync.com.

Media Contact: Eric Howard+1-412-265-5295 ehoward@simio.com

About Simio LLC:Simio LLC is an enterprise software business delivering disruptive solutions uniquely positioned to improve the design and operation of our customers' businesses. Simio software is based on ground-breaking Simulation technology and is trusted by decision-makers in the world's largest companies. We are an agile, fast-growing business solving the challenges of the 4th industrial revolution. For more information about Simio LLC and the Simio Forward-Looking Digital Twin, visit www.simio.com.

Related Images simio-sync-2021.png Simio Sync 2021

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simio-announces-simio-sync-2021-301291818.html

SOURCE Simio LLC