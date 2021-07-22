Simio Announces Its Inaugural Model Maker Animation Design Contest For Simulation And Scheduling Models

Simio is delighted to announce the Model Maker Animation Design Contest 2021 aimed at creators who have developed exceptional animation models using Simio Software. The contest is the first of its kind to determine the best animations used in developing simulation and scheduling models.

PITTSBURGH, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simio is delighted to announce the Model Maker Animation Design Contest 2021, aimed at creators who have developed exceptional animation models using Simio Software. The contest is the first of its kind to determine the best animations used in developing simulation and scheduling models.

Simio invites modelers and creators of all skill levels to share their best simulation and scheduling models for a chance to win the grand prize of $5,000. The winner will be chosen through a transparent voting process moderated by Simio. Voters will place special emphasis on the quality of animations used within the models. Eligible voters include signatories to Simio's newsletter and followers of its social media accounts.

Simio's deep commitment to inspiring simulation and scheduling professionals and continuously educate the public is the driving force behind the contest. The Model Maker Animation Design Contest is the first of its kind dedicated to users of simulation and scheduling software.

Interested participants can register to submit simulation and scheduling models for the Model Maker Animation Design Contest from today until the 15th of September 2021. The winner will emerge once voting is concluded.

"I understand how time-consuming and technical it is to develop great simulation and scheduling models that is why we intend to reward those who continue to put in so much effort," stated Eric Howard, Vice President of Marketing Simio LLC. He concluded by saying that, "Simio is excited to announce the first Model Maker Animation Design Contest, and we intend to continue supporting the simulation and scheduling modeling community through themed events and contests such as the Model Maker Animation Design Contest."

Prospective contestants can upload simulation and scheduling models to the contest submission site. The terms and conditions for contestants are provided on the page. Contestants are expected to read through the terms to ensure submissions meet the specified guidelines.

About Simio LLC:

Simio LLC is an enterprise software business delivering disruptive solutions uniquely positioned to improve the design and operation of our customers' businesses. Simio software is based on groundbreaking Simulation technology and is trusted by decision-makers in the world's largest companies. We are an agile, fast-growing business solving the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution. For more information about Simio LLC and the Simio Forward-Looking Digital Twin, visit www.simio.com.

