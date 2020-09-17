SimilarWeb Wins "Best Alternative Data Provider" At HFM Technology Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SimilarWeb's Investors Solution has been named the Best Alternative Data Provider at Hedge Fund Magazine's (HFM) European Technology Awards 2020. The HFM European Technology Awards give recognition to IT, software vendors and service providers in the hedge fund industry that have shown excellent service and innovative product development over the past 12 months. This is a first time nomination and win for SimilarWeb, which earned the award with its SimilarWeb Investors solution, launched in late 2018.

"We feel extremely honored, especially in the middle of this tumultuous year, to be recognized for the value that digital data and traffic intelligence brings to the investor community," says Ed Lavery, Director of Investor Solutions at SimilarWeb. "As the world becomes increasingly digital, having visibility into the online presence and behavior of private and public companies is more important than ever. We are thrilled that SimilarWeb's data is being recognized as a critical tool for analysts, traders, portfolio managers and chief investment officers to generate investment ideas and manage risk."

SimilarWeb provides full visibility and near real-time insights into the digital performance of any private and public company with a digital presence, covering over 80M websites and 4M apps across over 170 industries and 190 countries. The SimilarWeb Investors solution has grown rapidly over the last three years and is relied on by hundreds of investment funds in over 25 countries, quickly becoming one of Wall Street's go-to sources of alternative data.

The full list of this year's winners can be found on the HFM Technology Awards website . For more information on the SimilarWeb Investors solution, visit https://www.similarweb.com/corp/investors/ .

About SimilarWeb:

As the most trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people rely on SimilarWeb insights daily as the ground truth for their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone — from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader — to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/similarweb-wins-best-alternative-data-provider-at-hfm-technology-awards-301132737.html

SOURCE SimilarWeb