Similarweb To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital intelligence company, today announced that members of its leadership team are scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences.

Details for each event are as follows:

5 th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit

1x1 Meetings Only - Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Fireside Chat - Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 4:45pm ET

The fireside chat will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Similarweb's website at https://ir.similarweb.com. A replay of the fireside chat will be available on the website following its completion.

About Similarweb:

As a trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people rely on Similarweb insights to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone — from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader — to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem.

