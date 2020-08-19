SilverTech Partners With Akumina For Digital Employee Experience Platform

MANCHESTER, N.H., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverTech, a national digital marketing and technology agency, today announced an official partnership with technology provider, Akumina, of Nashua, New Hampshire. The Akumina platform is a modern Intranet & Employee Experience Platform (EXP).

SilverTech will be utilizing the Akumina platform to deliver transformative workspace solutions and will offer clients a branded, hyper-personalized workplace experience that addresses the needs of Communications, IT, Human Resources, Content Managers, and Administrators. SilverTech digital strategists, user experience designers and web developers will brand, customize and implement Akumina's EXP platform and integrate it with client systems and data.

"We've been helping our clients deliver exceptional customer experiences for over 20 years. We're really excited to partner with Akumina to help our clients now deliver exceptional experiences to their employees as well," said Derek Barka, CTO of SilverTech. "Easy, tailored employee online experiences have become more and more crucial as we all work almost exclusively in a disjointed, digital world. Hassle-free collaboration is crucial to workplace culture and productivity."

Akumina has deployed hundreds of modern intranets, digital hubs and enterprise portals, with fully integrated apps and data that allow employees to work in a mobile-optimized and personalized environment. Data from systems such as HRIS, CRM, and CMS can be consolidated so that employees can interact with all the tools and information they need to do their job in one place. Forrester Names Akumina a Strong Performer in the 2020 Wave Report on Intranet platforms.

SilverTech is a digital marketing and technology company redefining how businesses engage with their customers. Founded in 1996, this agency is changing the game for clients who seek an unexpectedly enjoyable experience to solving even the most complex business challenges. A combination of real people, real tech and real results means SilverTech sets the bar higher when it comes to smart and satisfying client-agency partnerships. Services include digital marketing, user experience strategy and design, advanced web and application design and development, data and technology integration, and digital business consultation. Clients include national and global brands such as Progress Software, Amelia Island, Drexel University, Fulton Bank, University of New Hampshire and others.

