Silvergate Announces Virtual Participation At Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference

Silvergate Capital Corporation ("Silvergate" or the "Company") (SI) - Get Report, the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital currency industry, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Alan Lane and Chief Strategy Officer Ben Reynolds will participate in a fireside chat at Canaccord Genuity's 41 st Annual Growth Conference at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations section of Silvergate's website at ir.silvergate.com. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.

About Silvergate

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) - Get Report is the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital currency industry. The Company's real-time payments platform, known as the Silvergate Exchange Network, is at the heart of its customer-centric suite of payments, lending and funding solutions serving an expanding class of digital currency companies and investors around the world. Silvergate is enabling the rapid growth of digital currency markets and reshaping global commerce for a digital currency future.

