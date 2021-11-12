Silverback Therapeutics Presents SBT6050-201 Trial In Progress Poster At Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer's (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBTX) ("Silverback"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases, today presented a trial-in-progress poster on SBT6050-201 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 36 th Annual Meeting, held virtually from November 10-14, 2021. SBT6050-201 is a Phase 1/2 study evaluating SBT6050 in combination with trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu), or with trastuzumab (Herceptin) and tucatinib (Tukysa) with or without capecitabine, in patients with HER2-expressing or HER2-amplified gastroesophageal, non-small cell lung, breast, and colorectal cancers.

"SBT6050 was designed to enable combinations with trastuzumab-containing regimens, which are foundational in the standard of care for HER2-positive solid tumors," said Naomi Hunder, M.D., chief medical officer of Silverback Therapeutics. "There is compelling scientific and clinical rationale to combine SBT6050 with these regimens. Importantly, in addition to the trastuzumab component of these regimens, they each contain a cytotoxic component that drives immunogenic cell death, releasing tumor neoantigens. SBT6050 activates dendritic cells, potentially enhancing neoantigen presentation to T cells and amplifying the anti-tumor response. SBT6050 may also enhance trastuzumab-mediated antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis. We look forward to initiating clinical evaluation of these combinations in the first quarter of 2022."

The poster is now available on the SITC website and on the Silverback website here. Details are as follows:

Poster Title: A phase 1/2 study of SBT6050 combined with trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) or trastuzumab and tucatinib with or without capecitabine in patients with HER2-expressing or HER2-amplified cancers Presenter:Sam J. Klempner, MD Category: Clinical Trials in Progress Abstract Number:393

About SBT6050

SBT6050 is the first of a new class of targeted immuno-oncology agents designed to direct a TLR8 agonist linker-payload to activate myeloid cells in tumors expressing moderate to high levels of HER2. TLR8 is expressed in myeloid cell types prevalent in human tumors and TLR8 agonism can activate a broad spectrum of anti-tumor immune mechanisms, including pathways involved in the innate and adaptive immune response. SBT6050 was specifically designed to bind to the HER2 sub-domain II, the pertuzumab epitope, to enable combinations with trastuzumab-containing therapies. SBT6050 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/1b trial in patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging its proprietary ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop systemically delivered and tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Silverback's platform enables the strategic pairing of proprietary payloads that modulate key disease modifying pathways with monoclonal antibodies directed at specific disease sites. Initially, Silverback is creating a new class of targeted immuno-oncology agents that direct a TLR8 agonist myeloid cell activator to the tumor microenvironment in solid tumors to promote cancer cell killing. Silverback Therapeutics is located in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, visit www.silverbacktx.com.

